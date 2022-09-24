Jacksonville State at Nicholls: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays at Nicholls on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (3-1, 0-0 ASUN) vs. Nicholls (0-3, 0-0 Southland).
Rankings: Neither team is ranked.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: John L. Guidry Stadium (10,500), Thibodaux, La.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla)
Four-down territory
1. Rebounding Gamecocks: JSU is coming off of the first loss of Rich Rodriguez’s first season as the Gamecocks’ head coach, a 54-17 drubbing at the hands of FBS member Tulsa last week. JSU trailed 40-3 at halftime. The Gamecocks step back into FCS competition this week and hope to get back on track against winless Nicholls.
2. Special problems: While JSU struggled in all phases at Tulsa, special teams stood out. A punt snap out of the end zone resulted in a safety, and punter Jack Dawson also dropped a punt snap. A conduct call allowed Tulsa to start on its 40-yard line after kicker Alen Karajic drove the kickoff 80 yards for a touchback after the safety. JSU also muffed a punt.
3. Injuries: Quarterback Zion Webb has had ongoing stomach issues which trainers have linked to food and most recently linked to sports drink. He also has a shoulder issue that kept him out of practice for most of the week of the Tulsa game. Center Zack Cangelosi (knee), out since the season-opener against Stephen F. Austin, is questionable to return.
4. Hello, Eli: Former Ohatchee standout Eli Ennis is a freshman safety for Nicholls. He has appeared in one game this season and had one tackle in the Colonels’ season opener against South Alabama. Ennis played quarterback and safety at Ohatchee, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and earning first-team All-Calhoun County and all-state honors as a senior. He led the Indians to the playoffs all three years he started at quarterback.
Key matchup
JSU vs. itself: Nicholls averages 10 points and gives up 41.67 a game. JSU needs to do what it didn’t do at Tulsa … show up.
Player of the week
Alen Karajic, K, 6-5, 220, So.: It’s more by default this week, but Karajic takes honors for the second week in a row. He was the one bright spot, doing his normal work producing touchbacks on kickoffs, including that 80-yard boot after a safety. He also hit both extra points and a 46-yard field goal into the wind.
By the numbers
7.98: Average yards per carry for running back Anwar Lewis this season, most among all ASUN players and sixth among all FCS players.
16: Saturday’s game will mark the 16th meeting between JSU and Nicholls, with JSU holding a 9-6 edge against its old Gulf South Conference and Southland Football League rival.
2009: The last time JSU and Nicholls played, a guy named Ryan Perrilloux quarterbacked the Gamecocks to a 60-10 victory.
Prediction
Word is Perrilloux will attend Saturday’s game. Things turn out pretty well for JSU at Nicholls when he’s present, and the Gamecocks should get back in the win column.
JSU 42, Nicholls 10