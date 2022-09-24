 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacksonville State at Nicholls: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

JSU Davidson Sights BW 022.JPG

Sights during the JSU vs Davidson game. JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez and the team enter the field. Photo by Bill Wilson.

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays at Nicholls on Saturday:

The game

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.