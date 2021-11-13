Jacksonville State at Lamar: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays at Lamar on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (4-5, 2-2 AQ7) vs. Lamar (2-7, 0-5).
Rankings: Neither team is ranked.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Provost Umphrey Stadium (16,000), Beaumont, Texas.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. New coach: Eighth-year head coach John Grass and JSU parted ways by “mutual agreement” after JSU’s 40-25 victory over Abilene Christian last week. JSU elevated assistant coach/special teams coordinator Maxwell Thurmond to interim head coach as JSU begins what athletics director Greg Seitz described as a “nationwide search” for Grass’ replacement. The Lamar game will be Thurmond’s first as interim head coach.
2. Injuries, injuries: Safety Nicario Harper (torn biceps) is probable. Cornerback George Steele (concussion) and linebacker Marshall Clark (concussion) are questionable. Offensive linemen Tylan Grable (hip), Zack Cangelosi (ankle) and Josh Wegener (unspecified) are questionable. Running back Pat Jackson (ankle) is questionable.
3. Testing Texas: JSU got used to playing teams from Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri during its stay in the Ohio Valley Conference. JSU left the OVC after last season, and this season’s AQ7 arrangement between the ASUN and WAC has produced new quirks in the schedule. This week’s first-ever meeting between JSU and Lamar will mark JSU’s fourth game against teams from Texas this season. JSU is 2-1, having beaten Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian and lost to Sam Houston State.
4. Strong offense: Jacksonville State is coming off its best offensive showing of the season when the Gamecocks gained 497 yards in last week's win over Abilene Christian. It's JSU's first game this season with at least 400 yards. JSU topped 400 yards six times in 13 games last season. The last time JSU managed only one game of at least 400 yards was 2005.
Key matchup
Ruffin it: JSU needs to be aware of safety Anthony Ruffin, Lamar’s leading tackler and lone preseason All-WAC selection. He has one interception this season and led Lamar with three in six games as a sophomore in 2020.
Player of the week
Josh Samuel, junior, 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, running back: He enters this week having rushed for more than 100 yards in back-to-back games … 113 against Central Arkansas and 119 against Abilene Christian.
By the numbers
5: Defensive touchdowns for JSU this season, the most in FCS.
12: Rushes of 20 yards or more against JSU’s defense in the past 18 games, spanning 662 rush attempts.
22: That's how many consecutive starts that defensive ends D.J. Coleman and Umstead Sanders have made. Those are the longest active starting streaks on the team. Offensive tackle Ye'Majesty Sanders has the longest starting streak on offense with 16 straight.
Prediction
JSU must beat Lamar this week and Eastern Kentucky next week on the road to extend the Gamecocks’ string of 18 straight seasons with at least a .500 record, which ties James Madison for the longest such streak in FCS. It shouldn’t be a problem this week.
Jacksonville State 42, Lamar 14