Jacksonville State at Florida State: Game outlook, what to know, and a prediction

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State travels to Florida State on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (0-0) vs. Florida State (0-2)
Rankings: JSU received votes in the STATS-FCS poll; FSU is not ranked.
When: 3 p.m. Central time, Saturday
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla. (79,560).
Line: FSU by 26.5, according to Sportsbookreview.com.
Radio/TV: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); TV: ACC Regional Sports Network, Fox Sports South.
Four-down territory
1. Statement chance: With a 6-6 season and no playoff appearance last season, JSU hopes to confirm 2019 as an anomaly. Opening with a strong showing against a struggling Power 5 opponent with a name brand name gives the Gamecocks a chance to signal a resumption of the good times that marked the Bill Clark/John Grass coaching years from 2013-18.
2. 2020 Coop de Ville I: Senior quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who transferred from Clemson before the 2018 season, has the chance to return to his Atlantic Coast Conference roots and play in one of the ACC’s megachurch venues. He also has a chance to show NFL scouts something … possibly one of only four chances he has left at JSU. The Gamecocks will play four games this fall, and there’s no guarantee Cooper will still be around during the spring conference schedule.
3. Coop’s targets: JSU welcomes back tight end Trae Barry after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Austin Peay game last season. The 6-foot-7 senior had emerged as one of Cooper’s top targets through four-plus games in 2019, and Cooper needs him even more this season. Last year’s senior class included Josh Pearson, Jamari Hester and Daniel Byrd … three of JSU’s top four receivers. Also gone is receiver K.J. Stepherson, who finished 2019 as a member of the OVC all-newcomer team.
4. So, so close: The Florida State matchup reminds of one of JSU’s closest encounters with FBS competition. In 2009, JSU led 9-7 with less than a minute to play. Ty Jones’ 1-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left gave the Seminoles a 13-9 lead. Jacobbi McDaniel’s sack of JSU quarterback Ryan Perrilloux forced a fumble that was returned 33 yards for a score with 21 seconds left to put the game out of reach and give the Seminoles a 19-9 win in the rain. JSU is 1-1 all-time against Florida State, having won 7-0 in 1947.
Key matchup
JSU offensive line against FSU’s D-line: One thing JSU has going for it this season that it didn’t have last season is experience on the offensive line. It was a major reason for JSU’s bottom-line dip in 2019 and looks to improve in 2020. Keeping Cooper clean is a huge key against anyone JSU will play this season, and FSU is giving up 180 rushing yards a game through two games. The Seminoles gave up 477.5 total yards a game against Georgia Tech and Miami.
Player of the week
Zerrick Cooper, quarterback, senior, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds: Cooper gives JSU an NFL arm and ACC pedigree at the most important position, going to play an ACC team.
By the numbers
1: Number of touchdown passes Cooper needs to tie Ed Lett for JSU’s all-time record. Cooper and Lett are the only two players in school history with 50 or more TD passes.
17: Number of seasons JSU has finished with a .500-or-better record, the longest active streak in FCS.
25 percent: Florida State’s seating capacity limitation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigating the Seminoles’ homefield advantage. That’s 19,500 fans.
Prediction
Perhaps the biggest difference between JSU and FSU, besides the fact that FSU has a roster full of FBS recruits, is that FSU has played two games and is coming off of a 52-10 humiliation at Miami.
Florida State 35, Jacksonville State 20