Jacksonville State at Florida International: game outlook, what to know, and a prediction

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays at Florida International tonight:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (12-1) vs. Florida International (0-2)
Rankings: JSU received votes in the STATS-FCS poll; FIU is not ranked.
When: 6 p.m. Central time, today
Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium at University Park, Fla. (20,000)
Line: Florida International by 10.5, according to Sportsbookreview.com.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN3
Four-down territory
1. Grass and COVID-19: JSU coach John Grass is coming off the bench after missing last week's game because of a positive COVID-19 test. He learned of the positive test Oct. 15, but experienced symptoms before that. JSU asks staff and students to isolate for 10 days from the time of their positive test or when they experience symptoms, whichever comes first. He missed JSU’s 24-17 victory at North Alabama on Saturday, turning over the lead coaching role to long-time assistant Jimmy Ogle.
2. 2020 Coop de Ville IV: Senior quarterback Zerrick Cooper tied Ed Lett’s school record with his 61st career touchdown pass, which came at North Alabama. Cooper has also passed Lett for second on JSU’s all-time list for career passing yards, now with 7,435 in three seasons as JSU’s starting quarterback. Cooper needs 218 to pass all-time yards leader Eli Jenkins. With the NFL draft a possibility and Cooper’s availability in the spring Ohio Valley Conference season uncertain, Friday’s game could be his last at JSU.
3. Old friends, new friends: JSU’s victory over North Alabama last week upped JSU’s record against a Division II-era rival to 27-18-3, 12-1-1 in the past 14 meetings. This week, the Gamecocks will play its first game against Florida International. The trip will also mark JSU’s first to Miami since 1970, when the Gamecocks beat Florida A&M 21-7 in the Orange Blossom Classic, played in the Orange Bowl.
4. JSU vs. FBS: FIU plays in Conference USA, and the FIU game will make JSU’s second against Football Bowl Subdivision competition this season. The Gamecocks lost to Florida State 41-24 on Oct. 3. JSU last played two FBS teams in the same season in 2012, when the Gamecocks played Florida and Arkansas.
Key matchup
JSU’s front seven against FIU’s running game: FIU gets more than two-thirds of its offense (229 yards a game) on the ground, so JSU must stop the run. The Gamecocks have given up an average of 159.7 rushing yards a game through three games.
Player of the week
Trae Barry, senior, 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, tight end: With what Grass calls JSU’s “blue collar” wide receiver corps doing most of its damage on quick slants, Barry is JSU’s best threat for big plays in the passing game. He caught five passes for 104 yards at North Alabama, including a 40-yarder, and he averages a team-high 18.5 yards on a team-high 13 catches.
By the numbers
5: Number of rushing touchdowns by Cooper this season, compared to one touchdown pass.
60: Wins by Grass, JSU’s seventh-year head coach, making him the fastest to reach that mark in JSU school history. Don Salls (95), Jack Crowe (87) and Bill Burgess (84) also hit the 60 mark.
94: Number of consecutive games in which JSU has scored. The Gamecocks were last shut out at Florida, in 2012.
Prediction
JSU is 5-21 against FBS competition and has lost its last five tries, but the Gamecocks led Florida State as late as 5:41 in the third quarter. Beating FIU hardly looks like the impossible dream.
Jacksonville State 27, FIU 24