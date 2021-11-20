Jacksonville State at Eastern Kentucky: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (5-5, 3-2 AQ7) vs. Lamar (6-4, 3-2).
Rankings: Neither team is ranked.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Roy Kidd Stadium (20,000), Richmond, Ky.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Maxing out: Interim head coach Maxwell Thurmond got a victory last week, with JSU routing Lamar 38-7. As JSU works through what athletics director Greg Seitz described as a “nationwide search” for John Grass’ replacement, Thurmond has a chance to go 2-0 while helping JSU secure its 19th consecutive season with a .500-or-better record and a 4-2 finish in AQ7.
2. Injuries, injuries: Safety Nicario Harper (torn biceps), cornerback George Steele (concussion), and center Zack Cangelosi (ankle) played at Lamar. Offensive linemen Tylan Grable (hip) and Josh Wegener (unspecified), linebacker Marshall Clark (concussion) and running back Pat Jackson (ankle) did not.
3. Familiar foe: JSU and Eastern Kentucky played in the Ohio Valley Conference together for 17 years, with JSU going 10-7. The Gamecocks won six in a row by an average of 31.3 points before EKU beat the Gamecocks 29-23 in JSU’s 2019 finale. The two teams didn’t play in the 2020-21 season then joined the ASUN together and became part of this season’s AQ7 arrangement.
4. First time: JSU has had 12 first-time starters this season, including TE Sean Brown and WR PJ Wells against UAB; RB Pat Jackson, OL Treylen Brown and SAF Yessman Green (Florida State); SAF Deco Wilson and QB Matthew Caldwell (North Alabama); TE Leeshoen Jarrett and WR Damond Philyaw-Johnson (Tennessee-Martin); RB Ron Wiggins, DL Nahum Horton and CB Marco Baker (Kennesaw State); SAF Amon Scarbrough (Stephen F. Austin); and WR Isaiah Montgomery (Central Arkansas).
Key matchup
Action Jackson: It wasn’t so long ago that JSU had a Buck Buchanan Award winner in Darius Jackson. EKU has linebacker Matthew Jackson, who was just named to the Buchanan Award watch list. He leads the ASUN at 8.9 tackles per game with seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. JSU must get him blocked.
Player of the week
Ron Wiggins, freshman, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, running back: The Jacksonville High grad had his best day as a collegian, rushing for 98 yards and his first two college touchdowns, 18 and 55 yards, at Lamar last week.
By the numbers
2: JSU has two rushing outputs in a row of at least 200 yards, including a season-high 279 rushing yards against Abilene Christian and 237, its second-highest total, at Lamar.
3: JSU had three weekly ASUN player honors this week: Zerrick Cooper (offense), Wiggins (freshman) and Jaylen Swain (defense)
3 (again): Cooper threw three touchdown passes at Lamar, marking his first game with three TD passes since he did it against EKU in 2019. He had seven games with three TD passes in 2019.
Prediction
The JSU we’ve seen the past two weeks has feasted on two teams on the AQ7’s lower end, but the Gamecocks have played some of their best ball on both sides against Abilene Christian and Lamar. They have momentum going to Richmond and motivation to play for Thurmond.
Jacksonville State 30, Eastern Kentucky 27