Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (4-2, 1-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois (0-6, 0-2)
Rankings: JSU is ranked No. 17 in FCS STATS poll, No. 18 in FCS coaches poll. EIU is unranked.
When: Noon Central time, Saturday
Where: O’Brien Field; Charleston, Ill. (10,000).
Line: Jacksonville State by 10, according to sportsbookreview.com.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+.
Four-down territory
1. Grass fire: While JSU coach John Grass said JSU played much better in its 31-23 victory over Tennessee State last week, what started after that awful loss at Austin Peay continues. Grass ordered up a more physical style of practice after the Austin Peay game, and it continued this week, in preparation for winless EIU.
2. Coincidence, for starters: While TSU’s 17-3 first quarter against JSU continued a trend of rugged starts for JSU this season, Grass sees it as more coincidence than continuance. TSU moved wide receiver Chris Rowland, its best player, in the backfield some in order to get him the ball more, and JSU hadn’t prepared for something TSU hadn’t done previously. The Gamecocks adjusted, however, and outscored the Tigers 28-6 in the final three quarters, holding them to three field goals and two fumbles in their final five red-zone trips.
3. Coop de Ville VII: Quarterback Zerrick Cooper’s run at historic numbers netted him a bonanza of interesting stats this week. He has 16 touchdown passes this season, ranking him sixth nationally. His 48 career touchdown passes in 19 starts places him second on JSU’s career list, behind Ed Lett (61). Cooper’s average of 345 yards in total offense per game tops the OVC and ranks him fifth in FCS. His 1,879 passing yards this season tops the OVC and ranks him third nationally. He’s also the sixth player in school history to surpass 5,000 passing yards, standing at 5,295.
4. Josh and Jamari: Wide receivers Josh Pearson and Jamari Hester have caught a lot of passes from Cooper, and their numbers reflect it. Pearson has nine touchdown catches this season, seven in the past three games. He ranks first nationally, putting him back on his 2018 pace. His 26 career touchdown catches extends his school record. Hester has 129 catches in his career, ranking third in school history, with 19 touchdown catches. Hester’s 1,834 receiving yards moves him to fifth on the school’s all-time list.
Key matchup
Once again, JSU vs. the road: Dating back through the 2018 season, JSU has lost more than it has won away from home. Both of JSU’s losses this season came away from home, and the Gamecocks’ 52-33 loss at Austin Peay on Sept. 28 might’ve been the low point. That’s saying something, considering how low their 35-14 loss at Southeastern Louisiana looked.
Player of the week
Jalen Choice, linebacker, senior, 6-foot-3, 234 pounds: Choice fought through challenges from his coaches, including losing his job to redshirt freshman Marshall Clark, to lead JSU with 11 tackles against Tennessee State. He also had 1.5 tackles for loss and forced one of the three TSU fumbles JSU recovered. It’s a revival of Choice’s preseason All-OVC form and badly needed for a defense that’s given up an uncharacteristic number of explosive plays this season.
By the numbers
3-6: JSU’s record in its last nine games away from home, dating back through the 2018 season.
5: JSU has won its last five games against EIU, not losing to the Panthers since a guy named Jimmy Garoppolo was their quarterback.
162: JSU’s rushing total against Tennessee State last week, the Gamecocks’ second-highest total of the season. Running games travel well.
Prediction
Surely, JSU can handle winless EIU on the road, right?
Jacksonville State 42, Eastern Illinois 17