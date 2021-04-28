‘It’s great:’ JSU’s NCAA berth caps year that saw Dyar regain what pandemic took, with interest

JACKSONVILLE — ESPN’s NCAA tournament selection show for women’s golf flashed on wall-mounted TV screens around Layne Dyar as she flashed a satisfied smile Wednesday.
Could’ve-beens that preoccupied her a year ago had happily given way to what is. The senior season that a pandemic took from her a year ago had given way to the second-try senior season she chose with Jacksonville State.
The focused-beyond-her-years player who helped make highway signs happen for White Plains High School took the detour. The Ohio Valley Conference championship Dyar and her JSU teammates anticipated a year ago greeted them at the end of the journey, plus more.
What a difference a year made in her young life.
“It’s not at all what I thought it was going to be,” she said. “Literally every aspect of it is different, but it’s great.”
JSU's women's golf team watches Wednesday's NCAA tourney selection show. pic.twitter.com/V1xqcEYDT0— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 28, 2021
JSU received the No. 17 seed in the 18-team Baton Rouge Regional. All four NCAA regionals will play out May 10-12. The top six teams plus three individuals from each regional advance to the championship, set for May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Led by OVC medalist Berta Sanchez, a freshman, JSU clinched its berth by winning the OVC tourney April 20.
JSU’s women earned their first NCAA tourney berth since 2012, and count long-time JSU coach James Hobbs anxious to see what his most recent NCAA-tourney game can do.
“This team has a great deal of possibilities, probably more so than some of my other teams,” Hobbs said. “We did something this year that we haven’t done ever, and that’s, as a team, we broke par three different times.
“To break par in women’s golf is good, because you have to be playing good in all five spots.”
Junior Ana Perez Altuna finished second at OVC. Sophomore Claire Vermette joined Altuna and Sanchez on the all-tournament team.
Junior Valentina Curet and Dyar gave JSU five players in the top 10, and Dyar shot a final-round 74 to cap her 10th-place finish.
Dyar, the top finisher in White Plains’ state-title runs of 2015 and 2016, brings more than her game to this JSU team. She achieved her MBA a year ago. She’s more than a year into her professional life at NobleBank & Trust.
Dyar stared into a sad abyss a year ago. When the NCAA canceled spring sports championships in the early days of COVID-19 pandemic, she saw her senior season end before she was ready.
She’s seen a thing or two.
“Layne is really like my mom here,” Sanchez said. “I have a very good relationship with her, and I have a very good relationship with all of my teammates.”
Dyar got the chance for a second senior season when the NCAA gave last year’s seniors and extra year of eligibility. Not every senior took the option, and Dyar didn’t choose it instantly.
She could’ve gone out as an All-OVC player, which she was in 2020. She’d invested heart and soul into a senior year where she and the team had strong prospects, only to have it stripped away.
When she informed Hobbs of her choice to do it all again, Hobbs wanted her to be sure she really wanted to go through it all again.
“I’m thinking, ‘You really want to do this, Layne?’” he said. “She literally had to persuade me that that’s what she really wanted to do.
“There’s always that uncertainty, why do you want to come back after you’ve been here four years, you’ve had to go to all of these workouts, you’ve had to practice every day, you’ve had to put up with me for four years?”
Dyar convinced Hobbs, and events conspired to lighten her golf load. The team couldn’t play during the summer, which allowed her to focus on work. The pandemic forced the cancelation of the fall season.
The Gamecocks resumed playing competitively again in February, and the downtime impacted Dyar’s game early in the season. Then again, she didn’t have to go through a normal offseason grind.
“She got off to a slow start, but after she got in the groove, she took off,” Hobbs said.
Dyar was under 80 all three rounds of the Georgia State Invitational on March 29-30, including a season-best 72 in the second round. She stayed under 80 in all three rounds of the OVC championship for her season-best 10th-place finish.
Her season average of 78 marks the second best of her college career, behind the 76.10 average she posted a year ago, before the shutdown.
Dyar clearly recovered her game, and she got a bonus for returning … that chance to once against play with her younger sister. Hanna Dyar, also part of those two state-title teams at White Plains, is a freshman on JSU’s team.
Hanna Dyar has attended every tournament, whether she qualified or not, with their parents, Joe and Linda. Having the whole family together for every JSU tournament likely wouldn’t have been possible a year ago, had Hanna played out her senior season at White Plains while Layne played hers out at JSU.
“This just completes everything,” Layne Dyar said.
Returning another year at JSU also gave her a chance to expand her education base. She’ll complete an added minor in computer information analytics this summer.
“I wouldn’t have changed that decision for anything,” Layne Dyar said. “I definitely made the right decision to come back.
“I wanted to play with my sister and be with the girls and do the best that we possibly can, and it definitely paid off. All of that extra hard work definitely paid off.”