If ASUN Conference calls, JSU will listen, but Gamecocks aren't making plans to leave OVC

If the Atlantic Sun Conference wants to talk to Jacksonville State about joining the league, then athletics director Greg Seitz is willing to listen.
But, that's a long way from Jacksonville State deciding to abandon the Ohio Valley Conference for the ASUN.
Jeff Goodman, basketball analyst at The Stadium, posted on Twitter, "Can confirm that ASUN likely to add Eastern Kentucky, Central Arkansas and Jacksonville State for the 2021-22 season."
Kendall Rogers posted on Twitter that ASUN presidents have voted to enter into a 60-day negotiating period with JSU, Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas.
Seitz said that JSU would listen to a pitch but is pleased with being members of the OVC.
"The top priorities for conference affiliation for Jacksonville State University have always been access to a quality conference schedule and guaranteed access as an NCAA automatic qualifier for postseason competition," Seitz said Tuesday night. "The Ohio Valley Conference has provided these opportunities to us over the last 18 years and we look forward to continuing to compete within the OVC for conference championships and NCAA postseason opportunities."
JSU was part of the ASUN from 1995-2003 before joining the OVC. Since then, the Gamecocks have won 78 league championships across various sports.
The ASUN is a Division I conference but does not have football, but league members who play football are provisional members of the Big South for that sport.
The ASUN appears poised to add football. About a year ago, the league announced plans to explore expansion. On Nov. 6, the ASUN's presidents' council confirmed its commitment to expansion, according to a news release from the league.
"The planning done by our Presidents' Council over the past two years has put us in the proverbial catbird seat," ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a release. "We will not comment on specific institutions with which we have had discussions, but we are confident that we will partner with institutions boasting innovative, visionary leadership that will join us in building a more stable, more sustainable, more sensible structure for mid-major collegiate athletics over the next decade."