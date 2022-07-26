Icebreakers: JSU players, coaches discuss importance of team-bonding activities ahead of season

JACKSONVILLE — The Rich Rodriguez era officially kicks off in less than a month, but some of the most important moments for the Gamecocks during the preseason might occur over dinner at a local restaurant or even inside a bowling alley.
“I do like bowling because it's — I suck,” Jacksonville State defensive coordinator Zac Alley said during JSU’s Media Day on Tuesday. “A lot of guys aren't very good. And so, it's a good easy way to compete and have a little fun the whole time because you can use it to poke fun at some guys, and they poke fun at me because like, I'm just trying. If I hit 100. It's been a great game.”
When the Gamecocks open up preseason practice Wednesday morning, they will do so with almost 50 new players that joined the program since May. That many new faces around a team that lost more than 30 players this offseason make team-bonding activities a top priority for the coaching staff.
“First off, there’s a whole lot of new guys that got to get to know each other, so we’ve got to do a good job in the next three weeks,” Rodriguez said. “And I didn’t do a whole lot of team bonding and all that yet because I knew the team wasn’t going to be what it was a month ago what it is today.”
Multiple Jacksonville State players said the addition of so many players was a weird curveball to this offseason, but all the players said they felt like the newcomers already felt like a part of the family.
Family or not, tight end Sean Brown said there have been some awkward “what was your name again” moments around the weight room this summer as he got to know some of his new teammates.
“In our meeting room, everybody stands up and says where they are from,” Brown said. “And it is real awkward, and nobody likes to do it. It is good to know where everybody is from and what they are doing in college.”
Brown said Rodriguez also insisted on implementing a big brother system this offseason that pairs up each newcomer with one of the older returning members of the team.
The tight end said it has been a great addition to the program, and he believes it will help the younger guys mature a bit faster.
Alley said he believes the big brother program will be crucial when it comes to developing chemistry among the players.
“Ultimately, everybody wants to be truly known and truly loved,” Alley said. “And so, you give a guy an opportunity to get to know someone and to really show love on him to teach him how to do some things the right way. And I think that guys appreciate that.”
Special teams coordinator Pat Kirkland described the influx of players this offseason as special, unique and challenging.
“I think it's probably them getting to know us more than it is, you know, challenging for us getting to know them,” Kirkland said. “And, you know, and you’ve got 10 different coaches with probably 10 different personalities. But everybody, at the end of the day, we're here to have some fun doing it and compete at a high level, win football games. So, I've been very impressed with the players that I've met thus far."
Brown said it’s tough to trust somebody, whether that’s a player in a leadership position or a coach before you know them. That’s one reason Alley never misses the chance to take his guys out for a monthly get-together away from football.
“You know, I think the biggest thing for me is that I want them to know I love them and treat them in a way that shows them that all the time,” Alley said. “And I believe in that. More than you show a guy that you love them, you care about them, the harder he will play for you, and the more he'll believe in what you got to say.
“And so even for guys who are coming in today or tomorrow, like I want to get to know them, their families, know what they care about, what matters to them. I'm trying to help them grow and develop as men as much as they are as football players. And ultimately, I think that leads to a lot of trust. They know that we're trying to serve their hearts and not their talents.”
