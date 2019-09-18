JACKSONVILLE — Trae Barry admits that a potential distant family connection to an Irish Republican Army guerilla fighter carries tepid fascination for him, at best.
Heck, Jacksonville State’s junior tight end says he has yet to read the book on Tom Barry, imparted by grandfather and professor Dr. Michael Barry. Maybe someday.
But family connections, be they what they may, carry fascinations for what current generations can glean from them. Trae Barry likes to think that having an IRA commandant general somewhere in his family history says something about his courage.
“Maybe just the fearlessness,” Trae Barry said. “He had the balls to fight. I’m not scared of much. I like a challenge.”
Trae Barry showed fight enough to leap for a high Zerrick Cooper pass, deep over the middle, and pay a physical price for his 19-yard catch on JSU’s drive for the game-winning touchdown against Eastern Washington on Saturday.
Trae Barry took JSU coach John Grass’ challenge to become a better blocking tight end, and it paid off in key blocks on Michael Matthews’ fourth-down run and touchdown run on that drive.
It’s not the same as enlisting with British Royal Field Artillery in 1915, as World War I raged. It’s not the same as joining the 3rd (West) Brigade of the Irish Republican Army, after the capture and torture of volunteers Tom Hales and Pat Harte.
But a warrior is a warrior, whatever the war, and 6-foot-7 Trae Barry’s war involves helping JSU win championships while trying to play his way into the NFL.
He sure looked the part of a warrior in JSU’s viral preseason hype video. He’s the guy with blood-looking red paint dripping from the corner of his mouth.
He’s painted his name atop JSU’s receiving statistics this season, leading the Gamecocks with 17 catches. He’s second to wide receiver Jamari Hester with 253 yards, needing one yard to reach 1,000 for his two-plus-season JSU career.
Trae Barry’s has 10 more catches through his first three games than he had a year ago, and opposing defenses notice. He faced linebacker-safety double coverage against Eastern Washington, part of the reason why he caught only one, crucial pass.
That he has made good on offseason emphasis to become a better blocker paid off big time for the Gamecocks. Matthews’ fourth-down run and touchdown run on JSU’s go-ahead drive against Eastern Washington went to the right side, were Trae Barry and right tackle Michael Shaddix pushed ahead of him.
“On the fourth and short, he made a great block,” Grass said. “We blocked up the fourth and one, and that ball almost popped. He almost popped it for a long run, if not a score there, which was huge.
“It kept the drive going, and that was a big turning point in that last drive.”
Trae Barry gave his all for the cause, and that seems to run in his family. Dr. Michael Barry, Trae’s grandfather and a retired professor living in Pensacola, Fla., said Trae and Tom are “distantly” related.
The elder Barry twice received a fellowship to UCD in Ireland (Mary Ball Washington) in the 1980s. He and wife Carol bought and rebuilt an Irish stone cottage over 12 years in Bracklagh, Finnea, County Cavan. It’s located 60 miles northwest of Dublin, in the Midlands Region hills and lakes.
Trae’s grandparents spend part of the year in Ireland, part in a cottage on the Fingers Lakes Region in New York and football season in Elberta.
While Trae was in high school, his grandfather gave him a book about Tom Barry. Trae sheepishly acknowledges he’s not sure of the book’s whereabouts, but his grandfather has promised to get him another copy.
“Trae’s grandfather four times removed was from Castletownroche Ireland,” Michael said. “There are thousands of Barry’s in Ireland, most from County Cork, where Castletownroche is located.
“The Freedom Fighter Thomas Barry led the Castletownroche Battalion Column, Cork No. 2
Brigade during the Rising in 1917.”
Tom Barry has been the subject of several books, some used in military academies around the world. As part of the British Army, he fought in modern-day Iraq, then part of the Ottoman Empire. He also fought in Egypt and lived there for a time, after World War I.
The capture and torture of Hales and Harte prompted him to join the IRA, and he fought in the Irish War of Independence and offshoot Irish Civil War.
“Many people want to be related to heroes and probably are not, but, in this
case, it may be possible,” Michael said. “At any rate, it was a story told in our Irish immigrant family as I was growing up.”
Trae Barry has heard the stories and gathers that Tom Barry “was a beast.”
“Maybe,” Trae Barry said, “it’s just in my blood to be a fighter.”