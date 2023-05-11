 Skip to main content
HOMEWARD BOUND: JSU suffers two tough losses to end ASUN tourney run

JSU

Lindsey Richardson beats a throw to first base for a two-run single against Liberty.

 Screenshot

The Jacksonville State softball team is headed home.

The Gamecocks' typically potent offense struggled to score runs as they fell twice in the double-elimination ASUN tournament in DeLand, Fla. Third-seeded JSU dropped a 4-2 decision to second-seeded Liberty to fall into the elimination bracket, and then the Gamecocks lost 6-4 to fourth-seeded Florida Gulf Coast.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.