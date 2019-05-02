Jacksonville State is headed to the NCAA men’s golf tournament and will play in a regional that includes the nation’s top-ranked team in Oklahoma State.
But, JSU coach James Hobbs isn’t expecting the Gamecocks to fold from the stakes or level of competition.
His Gamecocks are familiar with the NCAA tournament. In fact, this is the third straight year JSU has won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament and the league’s automatic NCAA bid. It’s also the sixth time in nine years and eighth time since entering the OVC 16 years ago.
“When you get to the NCAAs, you’re going to be playing against a lot of really good teams,” Hobbs said Wednesday night at the team’s watch party as the NCAA bracket was released on The Golf Channel.
“You’re going to be playing against teams such as Auburn and Oklahoma State, the high Power Five conference teams, and you can get real intimidated real quick when you step out on the golf course against those teams. The good thing is that I’ve got players who’ve been there before.”
JSU is headed to the three-day, 54-hole Louisville Regional, which will be May 13-15 at Louisville Golf Club. The top five teams advance to the NCAA championships May 24-29.
The Gamecocks are seeded No. 12 out of 13 teams. Oklahoma State is the top seed, while Auburn is No. 2.
“When you get into a three-day shootout like this, it doesn’t matter if you’re the 12th seed or the first seed, you’ve still got to go play golf, and that’s what we have to do,” Hobbs said.
JSU has finished 12th in each of the past two years. The Gamecocks’ best NCAA Division I finish came in 2014 when they placed eighth.
JSU has four players who were part of the five-man lineup for last year’s regionals, including sophomore Quim Vidal Mora, senior Benedikt Thalmayr, sophomore Jesus Dario Montenegro and sophomore Max Basler.
“I don’t think our kids will be intimidated at all,” Hobbs said. “I think they’ll go out there and play good golf. I don’t think they’ll lose sight of the fact that it’s a three-day tournament and everybody’s playing the same golf course, everybody’s got to adjust to the same conditions.”
Hobbs, of course, is an old hand at the NCAA tournament. He has coached the JSU golf program since 1983, which includes both men and women. He has taken both teams to the NCAA tournament, including in the school’s Division II days.
Hobbs has led the men’s team to eight Ohio Valley Conference championships. Only one JSU coach can top that for one sport — rifle coach Ron Frost has won nine. If Hobbs’ five OVC women’s championships are included, he has won 13 total.
JSU softball coach Jana McGinnis has won seven OVC regular-season championships and seven tournament titles for 14 total. The tournament champion receives the league’s official NCAA bid in that sport.
“It never gets old,” Hobbs said. “Going to the NCAA regional, you get to play against some teams you haven’t seen before, but you’ve read about them, seen them on TV or heard about them for a year. It’s an opportunity to see how we stack up against those schools. For me, it’s thrilling. It’s also a huge challenge, but I feel like my guys will be ready for it.”