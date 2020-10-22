HE'S BACK: John Grass passes COVID-19 protocols, joins team on trip to FIU

The Jacksonville State football team headed to the airport this afternoon, and head coach John Grass is on the trip, according to a school spokesman.
Grass missed JSU's 24-17 win last week at North Alabama after testing positive for COVID-19.
JSU (2-1) is flying out to Miami today for a Friday night game at Florida International (0-2).
“Prior to testing positive for COVID-19, I experienced mild symptoms that only lasted a short time," Grass was quoted as saying in a statement released by the school. "My symptoms never returned and after serving time in self isolation, I am able to rejoin our team for Friday’s game at FIU.
"I want to thank everyone for the prayers and well wishes over the past week and our staff and players for continuing to work and prepare for these final two games. I look forward to being back on the sideline with my team.”