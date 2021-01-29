Here comes the ASUN: Jax State heads for a new athletics conference

Here comes the ASUN.
Acknowledging what's been a terribly kept secret, the Atlantic Sun Conference publicly announced this morning Jacksonville State is joining the league, beginning July 1.
"This is a great addition," ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said on an ESPN+ broadcast, pointing out in particular the Gamecocks' basketball, softball, baseball and volleyball teams. "Jacksonville State has a great program from top to bottom. ... They make us stronger from top to bottom."
Ohio Valley Conference rival Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas are entering the ASUN, too, bringing the conference's membership to 12 schools.
We are happy to announce the additions of @ucasports, @ekusports and @jsugamecocks into the league! With this expansion, we also introduce FCS Scholarship Football as our 2⃣0⃣th sport! #ASUNBuilt pic.twitter.com/K5TnweSar6— #ASUNBuilt (@ASUNSports) January 29, 2021
With the addition of JSU, UCA and UNA, the ASUN now has five football-playing members. Gumbart said the intention is to add at least one more school, possibly more "if there's a good fit."
He added that the ASUN wants a football league and have an automatic qualifying bid to the FCS playoffs. For now, the league has a partnership with the Big South Conference for ASUN members who have football.
"Throughout our history, football status and affiliation has driven schools in and out of the ASUN," Gumbart said. "We participated in discussions about sponsoring football for decades. We know that football brings the greatest attention among fans and media members, and we recognize football as a driving force in conference affiliation. The ASUN expansion plan considered football a central point."
Gumbart said basketball is the league's primary sport.
"But we recognize that football dictates conference affiliation," he added. "We agreed that maintaining all of our current nine members was the primary motivation in any conference expansion."
JSU was an ASUN member during 1995-2003 when the school originally moved from NCAA Division II to Division I. The Gamecocks left the ASUN for the OVC because the ASUN didn't sponsor football. JSU was an associate member of the Southland Conference for football.
Jacksonville State President Dr, Don Killingsworth said the ASUN's commitment to building football was a driving force in considering the move to the league.
"This is an exciting day for Jacksonville State University, for our student-athletes, for our alumni and for our fans," Killingsworth said. "When the opportunity to discuss renewing our relationship with the ASUN Conference was presented to us, it was one we definitely were eager to explore, and we could not be more thrilled that it worked out the way it has and that Jacksonville State University will rejoin the conference that was so instrumental in our move to Division I over 25 years ago."
Said JSU athletics director Greg Seitz: "What a great day for Jacksonville State University and Gamecock athletics. Last fall, the ASUN Conference reached out to us to gauge Jacksonville State's interest in returning to the league that was our first conference home when we moved to Division I in 1995. ... When learning of the ASUN's plan to start football and the vision of Commissioner Ted Gumbart and the ASUN President's Council to build the premiere football conference in the FCS from the ground up, that was an opportunity that we as a university and athletics department wanted to be a part of."
This morning, about 90 minutes ahead of the ASUN's scheduled announcement on ESPN+, OVC Beth DeBauche distributed a statement confirming Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky are leaving the league.
“Eastern Kentucky University informed us in writing, and Jacksonville State University has verbally informed us of their intention to leave the Ohio Valley Conference," DeBauche said in the statement.