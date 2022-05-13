Heartbreak: Fighting for tournament spot, JSU falls on bases-loaded walk in 10th inning

JACKSONVILLE — Twelve days ago, Jacksonville State was tied for first place in the ASUN Conference baseball standings and the thought of making the league tournament seemed a foregone conclusion.
Now, after last week's three-game sweep at Eastern Kentucky and Friday night's heartbreaking 2-1, 10-inning loss to Central Arkansas at home, the Gamecocks pretty much can't afford another ASUN loss the rest of the way.
"I see in their eyes how bad it hurts," JSU coach Jim Case said after addressing his team, "and it does hurt when you scratch and claw, and you're that much into a game for that period of time and you come out on the bottom, it hurts. I said, 'That's a very normal thing to happen. I don't mind if it hurts for the next 30 minutes, for the next hour, but somewhere along the line we've got to put it behind us.'"
Only the top three in each ASUN Division are guaranteed a spot in the tournament, and JSU (21-27, 14-11 ASUN) sits in fourth place, trailing Eastern Kentucky (32-16, 17-8), Central Arkansas (23-24, 17-8) and Lipscomb (30-19, 16-9).
The Gamecocks have Saturday and Sunday dates at home with Central Arkansas, then a three-game road trip at Bellarmine. Third-place Lipscomb now has a two-game lead over JSU after beating EKU 7-3 in 11 innings Friday. The Bisons will host EKU twice more and then play three games at cellar-dweller North Alabama, which has won only three of 25 ASUN games.
"I don't like to say things like this but to me tomorrow becomes a must win," Case said. "I'm more of a 'play the game the right way, play the game together, and we'll see what happens,' but tomorrow we've got to win."
Central Arkansas struck first Friday when Tanner Leonard drove home a run with a one-out single. After that, JSU starter Reid Fagerstrom shut the door. The Gamecocks tied it 1-1 in the sixth when Cole Frederick's double brought home Mason Maners.
In the seventh, Fagerstrom got two quick outs but then allowed two runners to reach. Case brought on JSU freshman relief ace A.J. Causey, who snuffed the rally.
He kept UCA quiet until the top of the 10th when the Bears put runners on first and third with two outs. Causey walked A.J. Mendolia on four pitches. Then he got a 1-2 count on Drew Sturgeon before throwing three straight balls to score Kolby Johnson. The last two looked close to the strike zone, if they weren't actually in it.
After ball four was called, Causey was visibly upset on the mound. But the damage was done.
In the bottom of the 10th, UCA's Trent Gregson relieved Tyler Cleveland, who went nine innings, and pitched around a Maners single to close out the game.
As for Causey, Case said, "I thought he was good. When you take a true freshman, and you put him into that type of pressure cooker with everything on the line for every person that's in that dugout, that's a lot of responsibility. He handled himself very well."
Still, Case added, "We've got to make him swing the bat. We have to make him swing the bat. We've got to. We cannot have base-on-balls right there. But at the same time, I thought he pitched his heart out. He pitched as best he could."
What to know
—Maners finished 2-for-4. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch. He is hitting .328 for the season.
—Isaac Alexander went 2-for-4 and improved his average to .264.
—Fagerstrom pitched 6⅔ innings, allowing seven hits, one earned run and one walk. He struck out five. That's a career high in innings.
—Causey finished with 3⅓ innings with two hits, one earned run, three walks and three strikeouts.
—UCA's Cleveland finished with nine innings, six hits, one earned run, two walks and 12 strikeouts. He threw 131 pitches.
Who said
—Case on the game: "Effort tonight was fantastic. Their guy's effort, fantastic. Good college baseball game. There weren't a whole lot of opportunities. They probably had a few more than we did. Couldn't take advantage of the ones we had and gave them one too many."
—Case when asked if he wanted to comment on the umpiring: "No, I'm not. I'm not."
—Case on Fagerstrom: "I thought he was great. We go into the game, and we feel like we're going to have to have a solid pitching effort. We're facing one of the better guys in the league, and we're probably not going to have all kinds of opportunities. So, we need to limit them. He pitched about as good as he has here."
Next up
—JSU will host Central Arkansas on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. The Gamecocks will host senior day activities Saturday. Isaiah Magwood (5-2, 2.72 ERA) will pitch for JSU.