GRASS STEPS DOWN: 'My time has come and gone here'

JACKSONVILLE — After Jacksonville State sent him off with a 40-25 home win over Abilene Christian, John Grass confirmed he is stepping down as the Gamecocks' head coach.
It is effective immediately.
"My time has come and gone here," Grass said to open his final Gamecocks postgame news conference Saturday. "It's been a great ride."
Grass called the decision to step down a "mutual agreement." He added that leaving now and not coaching the last two games "was not my decision."
An interim coach will be appointed to handle the last two games, which includes trips to Lamar on Nov. 13 and Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 20.
He said he isn't retiring from coaching.
"I will coach again," he said. "I will coach again and be successful again."
Grass served as JSU's head coach for eight years.
He signed a contract extension in 2017, which expires this season. He has not received another contract extension since then. Under that extension, he has made $275,000 a year in base salary and $25,000 for personal services.
Grass posted a 72-26 record at JSU, which is an average of nine wins a year. He also led his team to six conference championships, making him JSU's most successful head coach since the school moved from NCAA Division II to Division I in 1995.
"It's not a John Grass era," Grass said. "It's a lot of people that made what happened happen."
With emotion beginning to overtaking him, he added, "I've always put this university first and how I represent it. I think my family has done a great job as ambassadors."
Including 24 years as a high school coach, Grass has served 33 years as a coach in the state of Alabama and is a Tier 1 employee in the state retirement system. He is qualified to receive 66 percent of his salary each year in retirement.
He is the first coach in Ohio Valley Conference history to win the league's coach of the year award three straight years. He also is the first FCS coach to be named the American Football Coaches Association's region coach of the year five straight times.
He also was the AFCA's national coach of the year in 2015 when he took his team to the FCS championship game. His team also made the FCS quarterfinals this past spring.
After graduating from Jacksonville State, Grass served as an assistant coach to Rush Propst in 1991-92 at Ashville, his alma mater. He was an assistant at Eufaula under Propst during 1993-94.
He returned to Ashville as head coach in 1995-99. He also was head coach at Albertville (2002), Moody (2003-05), Spain Park (2006-07) and Oxford (2008-12). He was an assistant at Hoover High under Propst in 2000-01.
His high school record was 123-60. His 2007 Spain Park team made the state finals, and his 2011 Oxford squad reached the state semifinals.