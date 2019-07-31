JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s quest for a sixth-straight Ohio Valley Conference title officially got underway Wednesday, when the Gamecocks practiced for the first time to open preseason camp.
The Gamecocks worked for just under two hours on the team’s practice fields before lightning cut practice short, but head coach John Grass saw enough to assess the team’s first workout of the fall. The sixth-year head coach liked the flow of the practice in shorts and helmets but can always find room for improvement.
“I thought it was a good practice, but we can always get better,” Grass said. “It was a typical first day in a sense that there are things to clean up. But overall, I thought it was a really clean day. We just have to continue to progress forward and find ways to challenge ourselves to get better.”
The flow of practice and the execution of drills gave Grass plenty to be excited about, but he issued a challenge to his team afterwards to try and make sure the Gamecocks separate themselves from the pack in the OVC for a record sixth time in six years.
“I told the guys after practice that it’s about what sets you apart,” he said. “Everybody across the country does the same things drill-wise and schematically, but what sets you apart is how you do what you do. And we want to be great at that, not just average. I think it’s a lot more fun to try to be great at something than to be average.”
One contributing factor to the fluidness of the first practice was the veteran presence on the field. The Gamecocks return 62 letterwinners, including 17 starters, from a year ago, and that presence was obvious to Grass and his staff as they observed Wednesday’s workout.
“I like the leadership on this team and how we are progressing right now,” he added. “We have a lot of older guys running around and they know what they are doing and how they are playing the game. I think we look a year older. Those guys have gotten game reps and had a great offseason, so I’m excited about what I see from the physicality and the speed and strength of our team.”
The newcomers on the 2019 roster aren’t far behind either, thanks to the ability to bring the freshman class on campus during the summer for conditioning. The advancement of his class of newcomers was obvious to Grass on the first day, and he emphasized that bringing those newcomers in early is a must for several reasons.
“You can’t put a price on the value of having the freshman in during the summer,” he said. “I think for player safety, it’s a must, and from a learning standpoint, it helps so much. We are in really good shape and those guys know what to do because they’ve been here. And our summer running program is pretty tough, so it gets them ready for fall camp. Getting those guys in here in June and getting them rolling is big time.”
The Gamecocks will work in shorts and helmets again this morning before putting shells on for the first time Friday.