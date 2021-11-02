Grass on report of JSU move to FBS, Conference USA: 'Probably now is the time'

If Jacksonville State is headed to the Football Bowl Subdivision, Gamecocks head coach John Grass says now might be the best time to make the jump.
JSU moved from NCAA Division II to Division I in 1995 and since then has played in what is now called the Football Championship Subdivision. The Action Network is reporting that Jacksonville State is one of four schools that "will likely" join the Conference USA in all sports, which would require a move to the FBS for the Gamecocks.
"I would say this: if Jacksonville State is ever going to move up to FBS, probably now is the time," Grass said during his regular Tuesday news conference. "It's now or never in the landscape of college football. That's my opinion on it, for what that matters."
Even so, Grass said he doesn't know anything more than what is included in the Action Network report, which was written by Brett McMurphy and attributed to "sources." The network is reporting that JSU will join FBS independents Liberty and New Mexico State and fellow FCS member Sam Houston State in moving to the C-USA. The report says an announcement could happen by the end of the week.
"Y'all know as much as I know about it," Grass said. "I'll leave those things to our administration, our president, our athletic director, our Board of Trustees. So, I stay out of those things."
Conference USA has 14 member schools, but nine already have announced they're leaving. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, Texas-San Antonio and UAB are headed to the American Athletic Conference. Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi are joining the Sun Bet.
In addition to those nine, The Action Network is reporting that Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky "likely" will join the Mid-American Conference.
If those two schools join the exodus, the only members left would be Texas-El Paso, Florida International and Louisiana Tech.
Just this past July, the Gamecocks switched from the Ohio Valley Conference to the ASUN Conference.
Switching to the C-USA and moving up to the FBS would lead to a substantial increase in revenue, as the C-USA is one of the leagues that is part of the College Football Playoff and receives money from that.
This story will be updated.