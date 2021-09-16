Grass on moving past FSU upset: 'Get our head out of the clouds, and get our feet on the ground'

JACKSONVILLE — Saturday night carried into 6 a.m. Sunday morning, as Jacksonville State players and coaches watched ESPN highlights and celebrated in a hotel lobby in Tallahassee, Fla.
Their stunning 20-17 upset of Florida State turned into hundreds of text messages. Do we hear over a thousand?
The Gamecocks made it not just once, but twice that an FCS team has rallied from as much as a 10-point deficit to beat an FBS team since 2004. Both times, it was JSU.
They reclaimed their place as a top-10 team in one FCS poll and finished just outside of a tie for ninth in the other. A state representative for a national media outlet participated in their Tuesday media zoom.
The program that beat Ole Miss in 2010 and took Auburn to overtime in 2015 once again finds itself the toast of college football. Now, about life after nirvana.
“That’s just about all we talked about (Monday),” JSU coach John Grass said during JSU’s Tuesday media zoom. “Get our head out of the clouds, and get our feet on the ground.”
If JSU needs history as a guide, all it needs to do is look back at 2010. That 49-48 victory at Ole Miss in double overtime launched a season of promise, which gave way to disappointment.
Those Gamecocks went to Tennessee Tech needing only to beat a 4-6 team to clinch an outright Ohio Valley Conference title. Those Gamecocks blew a 24-7 lead in the fourth quarter, falling 35-24.
Then-JSU coach Jack Crowe cited lost composure.
The NCAA still awarded JSU a home playoff opener, which the Gamecocks lost to Wofford, 17-14.
Most of JSU’s players were between 8 and 11 years old in 2010.
Greg Stewart is the lone staff member who was part of the 2010 staff, then as defensive coordinator. He left after that season to become defensive coordinator at Louisiana.
He returned before the 2020-21 season to begin his third stint at JSU, as defensive-line coach.
Grass was Oxford High School’s head coach in 2010, a JSU alum who observed from just down the road.
More recently, the eighth-year JSU head coach observed his current team flip from a 31-0 loss to UAB to an impressive performance at FSU. It took Zerrick Cooper’s viral 59-yard touchdown pass to Damond Philyaw-Johnson on the game’s final play to clinch it, but JSU was never out of the game.
The Gamecocks’ defense held FSU to a field goal and two short-field touchdown drives, one after a fumble recovery and return and the other after a 31-yard punt return. JSU also forced two turnovers and mounted a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter.
After driving 79 yards in 15 plays for the game’s first score, JSU mounted another drive on their ensuing possession. They had first down at FSU’s 17-yard line but Pat Jackson fumbled on second down.
Sidney Williams, who became one of two defensive backs who whiffed on Philyaw-Johnson on the game’s final play, returned the fumble to set up FSU’s game-tying touchdown.
A game that seemed headed for a 14-0 JSU lead turned into a 7-7 game.
JSU outgained FSU 350 total yards to 335, so that amazing fourth-quarter comeback and finish merely brought justice to a game JSU had every right to win.
Grass doesn’t worry about a team that bounced back from its first shutout since 2012 to shock the world 10 days later losing composure.
“This is a bunch, they’re level-headed,” he said.
Cooper, who completed a rewrite of JSU’s passing records by reaching No. 1 on the school’s all-time lists for touchdown passes (63) and passing yards (7,819) at FSU, sees no prolog in the past.
“We can’t really dwell on the past,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to move forward and harp on the little things that could get us beat. That’s the one thing that Coach Grass and the offensive staff and defensive staff have talked about.”
One intriguing clue into how Grass and the Gamecocks view their first two games this season comes in Grass’ terminology for them. It contains more than a hint of their big picture.
“We kind of used these first two games as measuring sticks of where we were, kind of practice national-championship games,” Grass said. “We’ve got to play better. We’ve got our best ball in front of us, and … we’ve got a big, long season in front of us.”