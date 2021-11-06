GRASS' LAST: JSU sends head coach out with rout of Abilene Christian

JACKSONVILLE — John Grass went out the way he spent most of his eight seasons as Jacksonville State’s head football coach … a winner on a sunny fall Saturday, on his alma mater’s home field.
Markail Benton got it started with the Gamecocks’ FCS-best fifth defensive touchdown of the season, and JSU routed Abilene Christian 40-25 In Grass’ finale on Burgess-Snow Field.
JSU upped to 4-5 overall, 2-2 AQ7 while dropping ACU to 4-5, 1-4.
Grass finishes 72-26 with an FCS national runner-up finish in 2015 and six conference championships, all in the Ohio Valley Conference. JSU left the OVC after the 2020-21 season for the ASUN and announced Friday its acceptance of an invitation to join Conference USA move up from Football Championship Subdivision to Football Bowl Subdivision.
The move to CUSA and FBS will start in the 2023 season.
Grass’ win total is fourth-highest in JSU history, behind 95 (Don Salls), 87 (Jack Crowe) and 84 (Bill Burgess).
Grass informed the Gamecocks on Friday night of his decision to step down, and that Saturday’s game will be his last.
JSU will name an acting head coach for the final two games, at Lamar and Eastern Kentucky.
The Gamecocks responded with Benton’s 55-yard interception return and Josh Samuel’s 6-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 first quarter. From there, JSU went on to have a day reminiscent of arguably Grass’ best as the Gamecocks’ head coach … a 62-10 rout of Sam Houston State in the 2015 FCS semifinals.
Here are three things we learned:
1. Coop de Ville
Speaking of finales, Saturday’s game marked the JSU home finale for senior Zerrick Cooper, a record-setting quarterback.
Since transferring to JSU from Clemson before the 2018 season, Cooper has passed for school records of 70 touchdowns and 9,140 yards. His 10,046 total yards leave him second to Eli Jenkins.
Cooper threw touchdown passes of 22 and 15 yards to eight end Sean Brown, giving Cooper responsibility for a school-record 90 touchdowns. Jenkins finished with 89.
After his first touchdown pass to Brown, Cooper mimed pulling back a bow and shooting an arrow into the sky.
Cooper’s second touchdown pass to Brown saw Cooper scramble left then lob the ball to the goal line. Brown adjusted, jumped back into the field of play to catch it then turned and lunged back over the goal line for the score.
Cooper returned this season after suffering a season-ending leg injury at Florida International in the fall of 2020. He weighed opportunities to transfer back into the Atlantic Coast Conference but opted to finish his college career at JSU.
Cooper was one of three seniors honored before Saturday’s game, joining defensive end Umstead Sanders and defensive lineman Nahum Horton.
2. Defensive touchdowns
One positive through line for this JSU team has been defensive touchdowns, and Benton extended the line Saturday.
On the game’s first possession, he intercepted a tipped Peyton Mansell pass near the line of scrimmage and found open field to the right, rambling 55 yards for the score.
It gave JSU a quick 7-0 lead and marked JSU’s fifth defensive touchdown this season … two against North Alabama and one each against Tennessee-Martin, Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian.
All were home games.
Oxford graduate Jaylen Swain has two defensive touchdowns. Benton, Malik Feaster and Nicario Harper have one apiece.
JSU entered Saturday’s game with four defensive touchdowns, tied for the most among FCS teams.
3. Holiday rush
With Thanksgiving looming later this month, JSU is beating the holiday rush.
The Gamecocks gained a season-high 272 rushing yards Saturday, a week after rushing for 150 against Central Arkansas.
JSU’s rushing total Saturday blew away the previous high of 211 against North Alabama. Josh Samuel led the way with 119 yards and touchdown runs of six and 17 yards.
Georgia Southern transfer Matt LaRoche broke a team-best 42-yard run in the fourth quarter, only to have the ball stripped from behind by Tory Hargrove. The ball rolled forward to the 1-yard line, where ACU’s Ryan Stapp recovered.
That JSU rushed the ball so well helped the Gamecocks gain a season-high 497 total yards, bowling away the season-best total of 400 against Tennessee-Martin.