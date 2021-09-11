GRASS FED: JSU knocks out Florida State with Hail Mary touchdown on last play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Say this about Jacksonville State’s second try at an FBS opponent in as many games this season. It looked a lot better than the first for the Gamecocks.
JSU’s defense held Florida State to two short-field touchdowns and a field goal, and Zerrick Cooper found Damond Philyaw-Johnson for a 59-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 with six seconds to play to lead JSU to a 20-17 victory over Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.
Zerrick Cooper’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Ahmad Edwards brought the Gamecocks within 17-14 with 4:45 to play and also broke Cooper’s long-standing tie with Ed Lett for career touchdown passes at JSU. Cooper has 63.
Cooper also passed Eli Jenkins for the school record for career passing yards. Cooper came into the game needing 76 yards and completed 17 of 38 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.
The victory is JSU’s second against FBS competition in 11 months. The Gamecocks beat Florida International 19-10 last fall.
The game came six days after Florida State lost in an nationally televised overtime classic to Notre Dame and 10 days after JSU suffered its first shutout since 2012, 31-0 against UAB.
Saturday’s game saw JSU take a 7-0 lead and drive into position to extend the lead before a Pat Jackson fumble changed momentum. The Gamecocks looked more ready to play their AQ7 conference.
Here are three things we learned:
1. JSU’s offense better
There was nowhere to go but up after JSU managed just eight first downs and no points in a 31-0 loss to UAB last week, but the Gamecocks' offense improved.
JSU finished the first half with 11 first downs and matched last week’s output by midway through the second quarter. At one point in the second quarter, JSU more than doubled FSU’s time of possession … 15:56-7:27.
The edge dwindled to 18:13-11:37 by halftime.
JSU mounted a 15-play, 79-yard drive for the game’s first score, Josh Samuel’s 1-yard run at 11:08 of the second quarter. JSU mixed eight runs and seven passes, with quarterback Cooper keeping on scrambles and called runs.
JSU mounted another promising drive on its next possession, reaching FSU’s 17-yard line before running back Pat Jackson fumbled. FSU’s Sidney Williams returned the fumble to FSU’s 46 to set up the Seminoles’ first score.
Before the fumble, Cooper completed a 12-yard pass to Quan Charleston to push past Eli Jenkins for career passing yards at JSU.
2. Defense shows promise
JSU’s defense mounted another strong first half against FBS competition, mounting stops on five of seven Florida State possessions. Both Florida State touchdowns in the half … Joshua Corbin’s 12-yard run at 5:01 of the second quarter and McKenzie Milton’s 2-yard pass to Wyatt Rector at 0:09, came on short-field drives.
The Seminoles went 54 yards after the Jackson fumble and 45 yards after a 31-yard Keyshawn Helton punt return.
Jamari Jemison’s first career interception and return gave JSU the ball on FSU’s 32 in the third quarter, but two holding penalties thwarted the scoring threat.
The Gamecocks also made a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, with the aid of a controversial incomplete pass that stood up on review. Malik McClain battled JSU’s Deco Wilson for the ball in the back of the end zone on fourth down, and Wilson appeared to get away with pass interference.
Injuries continue to mount for JSU’s defense, however. A week after safety Jeremiah Harris and defensive lineman Jaylen Swain went down in the UAB game, bandit D.J. Coleman left the action after helping to make a tackle on FSU’s second touchdown drive.
3. Jacksonville High connection
Running back Uriah West’s shoulder injury helped Jacksonville High graduate Rontarius Wiggins see playing time in JSU’s opener against UAB, and safety Jeremiah Harris’ season-ending elbow injury against UAB hastened former Golden Eagle Yessman Green’s first collegiate start Saturday.
The versatile Green, a redshirt freshman who teamed with Wiggins on Jacksonville’s 2019 team that finished as Clast 4A runner-up, started in Harris’ safety slot.
Green had ups and downs. He finished the first half tied for the team lead with three tackles, but he drew a 15-year face-masking penalty that aided FSU’s touchdown drive. Helton’s dropped pass when FSU went for it on fourth down on the Seminoles’ first possession spared Green giving up a touchdown.
The redshirt freshman who saw action in three games last season was an all-state standout in 2019. At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, he also has potential to play corner.
His night took a bad turn when he was helped off the field at 6:34 of the third quarter.