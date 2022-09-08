GPS technology helps Rodriguez, staff hone JSU's hard edge

JACKSONVILLE — Eyeballs told Jacksonville State’s football staff that Yessman Green lay unconscious on the turf during the Gamecocks’ spring game, but a “bug” told them his heart rate dropped from 186 to 71.
When the sophomore cornerback came to, his heart rate rose to 131.
That vest-mounted GPS “bug” costs about $600-$700 per unit, and JSU has more than 100 to tell coaches how much strain load players exert during practices and games.
It all shows up on printed analytics pages, organized by position groups, and JSU head strength and conditioning coach Blake McCall can give coaches information that helps them manage injury risks.
Coaches also know who might not exert enough in practice and can put bugs in the right ears.
“I can kind of tell, are we practicing hard?” JSU coach Rich Rodriguez said. “Are we putting a lot of miles on, so to speak?
“That’s more accurate than me just guessing on it.”
Players gather bonus information, like who’s fastest.
“Me,” running back Matt “Speedy” LaRoche said. “I’m going to say me, but we have a lot of fast guys, especially our running backs. We’ve got some pretty fast dudes in the backfield.”
JSU, on course to move up from FCS to FBS football, is in its first year broadly using Kinexon bugs. Similar tracking technology is more commonly used in Power 5 programs and in the NFL.
JSU had five units when McCall arrived from LSU, and he put a bug in Rodriguez’s ear to get more. The school uses them across all sports, but football is in season.
McCall keeps the bugs in trays of 12, in his office, along with accompanying vests. Football players wear the vests under their shoulder pads, with bugs snugly pocketed in the back.
The bugs produce data, which McCall can analyze on his computer. One feature allows him to put a video of a football play side-by-side with a bug graphic of the play, showing a football field and movements of JSU players.
McCall displayed Sterling Galban’s 73-yard pass reception during JSU’s 42-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the FCS Kickoff.
“You can see his heart rate the whole time, and his speed,” McCall said.
That’s how McCall was able to determine fluctuations in Green’s heart rate through the play in which Green was knocked unconscious in the spring game.
The bugs measure strain load through 85 metrics, like heart rate. McCall sees how many yards players operate within a target heart-rate zone.
During preseason conditioning, McCall had a graduate assistant hold a tablet, which tells McCall when players have hit the target heart rate zone. He can rest those players for a rep.
“If player C down here is loafing and not getting in the heart-rate zone that I want him to get in, then we’ll do more,” McCall said. “There’s no hiding. There’s no faking with this stuff on, and the guys know that, and that’s created a lot of buy-in.
“It never fails. If Coach Rod challenges a team to practice harder, which we had a few times during camp, the next day, the numbers are through the roof. They know, ‘My ass had better get going, or he’s going to call me out.’”
At this point in the season, McCall watches for response metrics, looking for spikes. A load spike of 10 percent makes a player 20 percent more susceptible to injury, he said.
If McCall detects such a spike, he’ll check the next-day jump height in the weight room. If a player’s jump metrics fall by 10 percent, then McCall moves that player into a watch list.
McCall and coaches talk about watch-list players, check practice scripts and make adjustments.
“I’ll say, ‘Hey coach, we’ve got to pull him a little bit, maybe not give him so many reps in team,’” McCall said. “Once those metrics fall 10 percent, something’s got to give.
“If you keep pushing and pushing and pushing, something’s going to break.”
Readings also allow McCall to quantify Rodriguez’s stated desire to make practices harder than games. It all goes toward Rodriguez’s systemic goals to wear down opponents with a pace offense.
“The way we practice is what sets us apart,” McCall said.
During games, players joke with McCall about the difference between practices and games.
“The guys on the sideline will come up and say, ‘Coach, we ain’t even made it through period 12 in practice yet,’” McCall said.
McCall monitors certain players as barometers. Wide receiver Ahmad Edwards, for example, is a “race horse, when it comes to strength and conditioning,” McCall said.
“You can throw a lot of stuff at Ahmad, and he’s going to respond,” McCall said. “We check his stuff every day.”
Through friends in the strength-and-conditioning game, McCall gets a sense of how different head coaches buy into such technology. Rodriguez bought into it readily, McCall said.
Rodriguez can see how much distance different position groups move during practice and how much of that distance was full speed. He gets a sense of conditioning.
“It gave us a great barometer during August practice of where we’re at,” Rodriguez said. “More importantly, it gives us a barometer during the season of how hard we want to go in our Tuesday and Wednesday practices, and who’s giving the maximum effort all of the time.
“It’s pretty unique. I’ll be shocked if not every college program that can afford it or wants to do it won’t be doing it in the future.”