JACKSONVILLE — At one point during Jacksonville State's softball practice Monday afternoon, the Gamecocks ran their pitchers and catchers through a drill fielding bunts.
The problem was that everybody was moving from one drill to the next, so left fielder Jada Terry got nominated to play first base for this one part of practice. She was given the job solely because she happened to be standing close to first base at the time.
As one throw skipped past her and bounced down the right field line, Terry blurted out what everyone probably was thinking: "Hayley would've had that."
No matter what play goes wrong for any softball first baseman at any level, the typical JSU response is that the Gamecocks' own first baseman, Hayley Sims, would've had that.
Judging by the numbers, if the Ohio Valley Conference gave out gold gloves for fielding like Major League Baseball does, Sims would've have that, too. The senior's nickname probably should be "Whew" as that's what a JSU infielder says if she happens to launch a bad throw to Sims, only to see her snap it up without issue.
"Without a good first baseman who can pick balls and making our infield look good, it's going to fall apart," JSU shortstop Amber Jones said after a recent game.
Heading into this week's OVC tournament at Oxford's Choccolocco Park, Sims has made only one error this season. Second-seeded JSU (34-13) will play Thursday at 10 a.m. against an opponent determined by Wednesday's first-round play, in which four games are set.
Among OVC players who are full-time infielders, only two have one or zero errors — Eastern Kentucky catcher Zoe Mihalicz has one, and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville first baseman Zoe Schafer has zero. Even so, Sims has more putouts that Schafter (300-213), compiled more assists (16-8) and turned more double plays (9-3).
"Honestly, defense is just what I do," Sims said. "It's just me. I'm just real chill over there. I don't really panic. I know it's my job to help my teammates out. If they make a big play, sometimes they might make a bad throw, so I do my best to finish it off and help my teammates out."
Sims is one of the few players who can strike out every time at the plate and still come off the field having had what can be judged as a good game. That's even a source of humor with JSU second baseman Anna Chisolm, also a senior who has started for four years.
"I'll be doing bad at the plate, but I'll make a big play and look at Anna and say, 'Thank goodness I can play defense,'" Sims said with a laugh. "And, she'll be like, 'Yeah,' and I'm like, 'Yeah.'"
What makes Sims so good? Teammates brag about her ability to keep grounders from getting past, and her skill at picking up a throw that bounces, even when it's a short hop. Also, she also doesn't mind playing softball like its a contact sport.
Twice this year, she slammed into a fence to catch a foul popup. Other times, throws has taken her into the path of a runner barreling down the line to first base.
"I know it's funny, but I really don't care about getting run over," Sims said. "I think I'm a brick wall. I hate it for the runner. … If I hear footsteps, I'm like, 'Oh, boy here it comes.' But, it's cool."
She said that if a young player wants to play first base, she has these tips:
—Stay relaxed.
—Know your infielders and their tendencies.
—Expect bad throws and be surprised by good.
—As far as picking up a throw that bounces, always go get the ball. Don't let the ball play you.
As a hitter, Sims has had success there. She is hitting .260 this year with five homers and 24 RBIs. In OVC play, she has driven in 17 runs, which leads the team and ranks ninth in the league.
But defense is her game and the reason she has kept her starting job for four seasons. At the beginning of each year, JSU coach Jana McGinnis has challenged Sims to take the job, and she has won the competition every time.
"She has worked at being the defender she is," Sims said. "There's very few times she doesn't stay after practice and want extra groundballs. Even between games of a doubleheader, she'll say, 'Coach, will you hit me some groundballs?' She just loves taking groundballs. She realizes that's a huge strength she brings to our team, and she takes pride in it."
Sims didn't start playing the position until her eighth grade year when a coach simply told her, "Hey, you're playing first base today." She didn't have a lot of high-level experience in softball before JSU, but McGinnis was convinced to take her because a coach told her, "She's your type of kid. You'll love coaching her."
"She definitely was not wrong about that," McGinnis said.
And, that one error this season? It came in the most meaningless circumstance possible. In the last inning of an 18-3 win over Morehead State, she misplayed a grounder. She had two errors last year as a junior, one as a sophomore and five as a freshman.
"I take pride in not getting many errors," Sims said. "I start each year, 'I don't want to get any errors.'"