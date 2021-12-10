Gibbs makes instant impact, rewrites Jacksonville State record book with 40-point effort

JACKSONVILLE — Jalen Gibbs traveled a long and winding road to get here, but it didn’t take him long to stamp his name into Jacksonville State’s Division I record book for men’s basketball.
Six games in fact.
Gibbs nailed 10 3-pointers and finished with 40 points in a 93-81 win over Elon on Nov. 27.
Both totals established new JSU records. Gibbs’ 40-point effort bested the 37 Trenton Marshall posted against Southeast Missouri on Jan. 4, 2010. His 10 treys broke Jeremy Bynum’s mark of nine set on Dec. 15, 2009.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior guard called it “a crazy game.”
Gibbs nailed his first 3-pointer with 17:51 remaining in the first half. He missed his next attempt from beyond the arc at the 16:01 mark, but buried his last eight shots, including a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer.
“Every shot just felt good,” he said.
Gibbs headed to the locker room inside Schar Center with 25 points, having made 9 of 10 shots from the field and 7 of 8 from distance. It was there Gibbs realized he was going to have a good night.
“It was at halftime, and I was like, ‘I can get to 50. I can go for 50,’” he said.
Gibbs didn’t quite get there, but he added 15 points in the second half to set the record. He finished the game 13 of 17 from the field, 10 of 12 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.
“I ended up getting 40,” Gibbs said. “My teammates kept looking for me, and I’m just happy to play for this team.”
As of Dec. 9, Gibbs’ 40-point effort ranks fourth among single-game totals posted by Division I players this season. His 10 made 3-pointers are tied for third.
“He can shoot the ball, and he got a lot of good looks that night. Obviously, he felt good,” JSU head coach Ray Harper said. “He’s a good kid. He works extremely hard. He’s a guy that puts in the work, so you expect good things from him.”
Gibbs said it wasn’t the first time he’d scored 40 points in a game. His effort against Elon matched the total he posted as a senior at North Point High School in Maryland in a game against Great Mills during the 2016-17 season.
After high school, Gibbs spent his freshman year at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, before transferring back home to Mount St. Mary’s, where he spent two seasons. He opted out during the 2020-21 season before finding his way to JSU.
“My father always told me to listen to the head coach, and Coach Harp, he said he loved me,” Gibbs said. “He loved my game, and he thought I could really help the team win. I really believed him.”
In his first season with the Gamecocks (3-5), Gibbs has started all eight games. He leads the team in 3-pointers made with 24 and is the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game.
“He’s just a tough kid that brings energy every day,” Harper said. “You know what you are going to get out of him, and as a coach, you’ve got to appreciate that and love that.”