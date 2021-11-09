Giants' Jody Wright: JSU ‘special place’

It's way too early in Jacksonville State's process for replacing John Grass as its head football coach, but at least one current NFL assistant coach with ties to JSU and Alabama sees JSU as “a special place.”
Jody Wright, an offensive assistant with the New York Giants who played for JSU in the early 2000s, coached on Bill Clark's staffs at JSU and UAB and worked under Nick Saban at Alabama, has followed developments from afar.
Grass and JSU parted ways by what Grass described as "mutual agreement" Friday. He coached JSU's 40-25 victory over Abilene Christian but will not coach JSU's final two games, at Lamar and Eastern Kentucky.
JSU appointed current assistant coach Maxwell Thurmond as interim head coach Monday, with JSU athletics director Greg Seitz promising a “nationwide search” for Grass’ replacement.
All of this came after JSU’s Friday announcement that the school accepted an invitation to join Conference USA and move up from Football Championship Subdivision to Football Bowl Subdivision, the top tier of NCAA Division I.
“JSU is a special place with wonderful people with an exciting future, going FBS,” Wright said.
Wright is a likely JSU target for the coaching opening. His background checks several boxes.
He played running back for JSU under former Gamecocks head coach Jack Crowe, graduating in 2004. He returned to JSU as passing-game coordinator and tight ends coach under Clark in 2013 and followed Clark to UAB after that season, coaching running backs in 2014 and serving as offensive line and assistant head coach in 2018.
Wright is in his second season with the Giants. He served as a defensive assistant in 2020 and moved to offense this season.
He also worked as an offensive assistant with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, working with running backs.
Wright spent 14 years coaching on the collegiate level. He was a graduate assistant/coordinator of football operations at Mississippi State from 2005-09.
Wright had two stints at Alabama, under Nick Saban. He was a graduate assistant/offensive analyst from 2010-12 and director of player personnel from 2015-17. He was part of four national championship teams (2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017) and helped sign three straight No. 1 recruiting classes.