GIANT KILLERS: Jax State knocks out three-time defending OVC champ for Pietri's 100th JSU win

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State women didn't just slay Goliath, they kicked the corpse a few times for good measure.
JSU hammered three-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Belmont 60-41 at home Saturday afternoon, and the Gamecocks were in control of this one essentially from the start.
Belmont, which entered tied for first in the league, hit the first basket, but JSU's Destiney Elliott answered with a 3-pointer, and the Gamecocks never trailed again. They built the lead to 10 right after halftime and maintained a double-figure advantage the rest of the way. They led by 25 at one point in the fourth quarter.
"This shows we can play with anybody in this league, if we put our mind to it," said guard Taylor Hawks, who had 15 points, five assists and no turnovers. "We showed what we were capable of."
JSU hadn't had the best of luck over the years against Belmont, which entered with a 9-1 record in Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Gamecocks had lost 12 straight against the Bruins, with the last win coming in overtime in the last regular-season game of 2014.
Pietri reminded his team of that record. Even before coming out of the locker room for tipoff, he told his players, "It's time you guys did it. Today's the day."
Hawks credited that streak as part of the reason for the win.
"That kind of motivated us and fueled us all week," Hawks said. "That played a big role in today's game."
To win this one, JSU (10-11, 6-4 OVC) beat Belmont (13-8, 8-2) in two areas which are typically the Bruins' strengths: rebounding and defense.
Belmont had outrebounded other teams by 7.6 a game before Saturday, while JSU had been outrebounded by 2.8 a game. Against a Belmont lineup that stood 6-foot-1, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, 5-7 and was bringing 6-1 and 6-4 off the bench, JSU outrebounded that group 51-44. Chloe Long yanked down 13 rebounds and frontline mate Jessie Day had 10.
"We knew Belmont was going to come out strong," said Long, a fifth-year senior enjoying her first win over the Bruins. "So, we had to have a higher intensity than they did."
Also, Belmont entered leading the league in just about every significant defensive category. JSU was better Saturday, as Belmont made only 13 shots, including five during a small run in the fourth quarter.
The biggest defensive job belonged to Long, who guarded preseason OVC player of the year Ellie Harmeyer, who averaged 18.1 points and 11.7 rebounds a game. She got 11 points but made only 3 of 15 shots.
"Chloe was outstanding," Pietri said. "I went back and looked at last year's game the second time we played them here, Chloe's length created some issues for Harmeyer. … For the most part, Chloe put herself in the right position."
Pietri added that the rest of the defense swarmed and made it hard for Belmont to get Harmeyer the ball, but even so, this is how important Long was:
At one point in the second half, Belmont took out Harmeyer to give her a break. Pietri gave Long a break at the same time, but as soon as Harmeyer stood up to go back in the game, Pietri immediately rushed Long back on the court.
Hawks also put together maybe her most complete game of the year. JSU outscored Belmont by 23 points when she was in the game and were outscored by four when she was on the bench.
"Offensively, she had great focus," Pietri said. "She didn't turn the ball over one time. She made plays. She made deliveries (to teammates) as well as offensive plays on her own, and she defended at a high level."
On top of all that, Saturday's win was Pietri's 100th in his seven years at JSU. It was almost forgotten when it was over, as the Gamecocks celebrated their day as a giant killer. He is now 100-99 at JSU.
As luck would have it, his son who lives in Houston attended a JSU home game Saturday for the first time in three years. Pietri's parents came as well, and so did his in-laws who live in Chattanooga. It wasn't for the potential milestone, but instead, this date was circled as a good time for a bit of a family reunion.
"I'm grateful this school has faith in me to leave me around to get 100 wins," he said later in his office, after having a chance to absorb what the victory meant to him. "This is a very difficult, competitive business. To have the faith and support from the administration and community to give me the privilege to keep doing this, I'm grateful for that. And, of course, specifically, I'm grateful to all those who've worn a uniform playing for me."
Four to know
—Long finished with six points and four blocked shots in addition to her 13 rebounds.
—Elliott had 10 points, five rebounds and a blocked shot.
—Yamia Johnson came off the bench and scored 13 points. She made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and played 14 minutes.
—Belmont entered as the No. 56 team nationally in the Ratings Percentage Index. That's the highest of any team JSU has played this year. JSU's two SEC opponents aren't ranked that high: No. 94 Vanderbilt and No. 130 Auburn. JSU is No. 313.
Who said
—Long on what the win means to her: "Just to get a win my senior year, it feels good."
—Pietri on how his team accepted the challenge of playing an accomplished team like Belmont, despite having only one day to prepare after Thursday's win over Tennessee State: "I didn't have to fight anybody at practice yesterday. Everybody was geared up. If somebody made a mistake, they owned it. We got it right and moved on."
What's next
—In the next two weeks, JSU has to face the OVC's top four teams, all on the road: Thursday at Southeast Missouri (8-2 in the league), Saturday at UT Martin (9-1), Feb. 13 at Tennessee Tech (8-1) and Feb. 15 at Belmont in a rematch.