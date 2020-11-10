Get to know them: JSU men's basketball will feature plenty of new faces this season

When Jacksonville State debuts its new men's basketball team in a couple of weeks, it'll be new in nearly every sense of the word.
Of the 15 players on the roster, 11 weren't in uniform a year ago. JSU even has a new assistant coach, as Chase Richardson left to go into private business, and former director of basketball operations Tysor Anderson has been promoted to an assistant coaching job.
On top of that, summer workouts were cut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and teams aren't allowed to scrimmage and play preseason games as they have in the past.
"The learning curve has been difficult," said Ray Harper, who is entering his fifth season as JSU's head coach. "We need these guys to pick up on some things. Without the summer (workouts), we didn't get to do that in the summer. We didn't get started until September with the four hours a week. … We see progress, and I think we will see progress throughout the season."
Of the four returnees, three were mostly reserves last year when JSU posted a 13-19 record: 6-foot-6 sophomore Juwan Perdue (1.9 points, 1.8 rebounds), 6-10 senior Martin Roub (5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds) and 6-11 junior Maros Zeliznak (2.1 points, 2.4 rebounds).
Kayne Henry, a 6-7 senior forward, is back after averaging 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. He played mostly at power forward a year ago, although his slender build appears better suited to the wing. Harper said Henry will get the chance to play on the wing this season.
The other 11 players: Guards: junior Jalen Finch, 6-1; junior Demaree King, 6-0; freshman Semaj Henderson, 6-2; freshman J.J. Platt, 6-1; senior Darian Adams, 6-3; sophomore Jay Pal, 6-9; junior Khalil Johnson, 6-8; freshman Marvin Hughes, 6-1. Forwards: freshman Marcellus Brigham Jr., 6-7; junior Amanze Ngumezi, 6-9; senior Brandon Huffman, 6-11.
Harper said everyone is eligible. The season begins Nov. 25 at Alabama and will include six non-conference games and 20 against Ohio Valley Conference schools.
"We've got almost a whole new team," Harper said. "We've got 15 guys. We look at them each day. ... I don't think I could name a starting lineup. We're still figuring that out. I think we have depth at every position, and that's a good thing. There's competition at every position. I hope in the next couple of weeks that guys will start to separate themselves."
Huffman is a transfer from North Carolina where he was a reserve but still played regularly for the previous three seasons.
""Since I've been here, I don't think we have had someone like him. … He is a quick leaper and runs the floor at 6-11, 260," Harper said. "He has a chance to be a really good player in this league.
"I know his numbers at North Carolina don't jump out at you, but I don't think you will see those types of numbers here. We are going to get him the ball, and I think he has the ability to score it."
The Gamecocks have plenty of height — five guys who are at least 6-foot-9, one who is 6-8 and two others who are 6-7.
"We have a lot of new guys and we are a lot bigger — probably the biggest we have ever been," Henry said. "I am very excited to see how Brandon Huffman does this season, and Amanze Ngumezi is another one that I am excited to see. He will stretch out the floor for us. We have a lot of weapons this year."
A brief look at the six players from last year's Jacksonville State team who have left, even though they have eligibility remaining:
—De'Torrian Ware, 6-4 guard, 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds a game last season, two years of eligibility remaining. Transferred to Division I Morgan State in Baltimore.
—Marek Welsch, 5-11 guard, 2.3 points, 1.6 assists a game, three years remaining. Returned home to the Czech Republic.
—Elias Harden, 6-5 guard, 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, started 29 of 32 games, one year remaining. Transferred to NAIA Georgetown College in Georgetown, Ky.
—Cam Jones, 6-6 guard, 3.4 points, 1.6 assists, three years remaining. Transferred to Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla. That's a community college.
—Derek St. Hilaire, 5-11 guard, 6.8 points, 1.9 assists, one year remaining. Transferred to the University of New Orleans, a Division I school.
—Derrick Cook, 6-5 guard, 5.4 points, 3.1 assists, one year remaining. Transferred to Life University, an NAIA school in Marietta, Ga.