GAMECOCK ROCK: JSU's historic women's team owes plenty to this quiet fifth-year leader

JACKSONVILLE — She's never made all-conference. She doesn't lead her team in scoring. Or rebounding. Or assists.
Numbers like those don't create the best picture of fifth-year player Kiana Johnson's value to the Jacksonville State women's basketball team, which is enjoying its most successful season in its Division I era.
What does is a statement like this from Rick Pietri:
Asked about Johnson taking advantage of the NCAA's COVID-19 ruling to give athletes an extra year of eligibility, he said, "The fact that she chose to return for her bonus year, I don't know if we would have the success we've had as a team if she had not made that choice. This is a kid who thankfully chose to come back. What's not on the stat sheet, without the effort she's given us, we would not be in this position right now."
Here's another sign of what Johnson means to the team:
The Gamecocks celebrated their ASUN West Division title Thursday by cutting down the net after a home win over Eastern Kentucky, and each player was introduced by the public address announcer to climb a ladder and cut a strand. Johnson's name was called last, and it seemed like it drew the biggest reaction from her teammates.
School record
The one thing she does best is show up, lace up her basketball shoes and be ready to play every day.
Johnson — who is called K.J. by her friends — has appeared in a school-record 128 games at JSU. She has worn No. 11 for all of them.
She has started 101 games, and school officials can't say for certain where that ranks in school history because JSU women's basketball records from the 1980s and '90s are incomplete.
Either way, when told that she has the record for games played, Johnson simply said, "Wow."
"I just think all the games I've played, I've put my heart into it," Johnson said. "I've played and done what I could do."
A 5-foot-9 guard, Johnson has served as a defensive stopper for the Gamecocks since she arrived on campus in the fall of 2017. She's done it so well from the beginning that she entered the starting lineup nine games into her freshman season, and only injury has kept her out of it. That's 4¾ years as a starter.
She has helped JSU to 84 wins, which is the most successful five-year span since the school moved to Division I in 1995. This year, the Gamecocks have won 21 games, which is a school Division I record.
That's the number that matters most to Johnson at the moment.
"I can't even really explain what this year means to me and what it means to be a part of a program that's doing something different and making history," she said. "Winning our division, it shows we can play and we can play with the big dogs."
Still, she has numbers worth mentioning.
In Thursday's win over Eastern Kentucky, she quietly passed the 300-rebound mark for her career. In the previous game, a win over Lipscomb, she got her 100th career assist. With 90 steals, she's got a chance to get 100 for her career in that category, too.
And it's not like she doesn't score. She has 831 career points and averages 8.4 a game this year for the Gamecocks. She's had her share of timely baskets this season, too.
In the Gamecocks' ASUN Conference opener against Bellarmine, the Gamecocks trailed by five about midway through the second quarter, but Johnson made three straight 3-pointers to get her team back in the game, which JSU eventually won. In a win over Central Arkansas, JSU was up by 16 at the half, and in the first 65 seconds of the third quarter, Johnson made a pair of 3-pointers. The Gamecocks had firm control the rest of the way.
In Thursday's win over Eastern Kentucky, JSU struggled for much of the first half, but the two teams were tied in the final minute. Johnson sank a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and the Gamecocks never trailed again.
Recruiting K.J.
Johnson came to JSU from Lithia Springs High School in Georgia, only about 90 minutes from the JSU campus.
She moved high on Pietri's radar the summer before her junior season. By that point, "I was sold that she was what we needed upon her graduation," Pietri said.
Her 5-9 frame was the right size for what Pietri wanted from a guard. Also, she was athletic and had good shooting skills.
"She checked off almost all of the boxes," he said. "If you have someone who checks off that many boxes, and they're so close, you put all of your effort into her."
She was in the middle of a high school career that ended as Lithia Springs' all-time leading scorer. Still, other college head coaches didn't think to do what Pietri did: visit her home himself.
"Coach Pietri, he just talked to me about the program," she said. "He came to my house. No other coach did that. The (JSU) assistant coaches called me every week, checking up on me. That meant a lot to me."
Johnson added that her mother loved the JSU campus, too. So, in the end, Johnson and JSU made the perfect match. Pietri hasn't regretted signing her at all.
"She's a very good-hearted kid," he said. "She is introverted. She is a quiet person. She will talk, if she's comfortable. There is nobody who has come through this program who could leave here saying anything negative about her."
She's known for her defense, but oddly enough, that was a weakness when she first arrived at JSU.
"I wasn't very good at defense in high school," she said with a smile.
When asked if she would've been surprised back then to know it would be her strength in college, she smiled again and said, "Yeah, I would be a little surprised."
Or maybe she shouldn't. Pietri said she was willing and ready to learn whatever he and his staff wanted to teach her.
"K.J. has always been an agreeable player, meaning if you ask her to do something, she tries to do it," he said. "Not all players are agreeable. Some already have their minds set on who they're supposed to be as a player, but K.J. was very malleable from the standpoint she was willing to try whatever it is that we laid out in front of her."
And in the end, Johnson has turned into the stabilizing presence for JSU's best Division I women's basketball team.
"In terms of the effort and energy she brings to the defensive end of the floor, really, it's been a constant for us for five years," Pietri said. "It's been essential to the success we've had."