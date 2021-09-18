GAME GAMECOCKS: JSU holds off UNA without Cooper, Harper

JACKSONVILLE — Turns out Jacksonville State can win without Zerrick Cooper and Nicario Harper.
Malik Feaster registered the longest fumble return in FCS history to change the game, Jaylen Swain returned an interception for a touchdown, and freshman quarterback Matthew Caldwell survived his first collegiate start as JSU escaped winless North Alabama 27-24 on Burgess-Snow Field.
The victory came a week after JSU (2-1) stunned the college football world with a 20-17 victory at Florida State, clinching it with Cooper's 59-yard touchdown pass to Damond Philyaw-Johnson on the game's final play.
"Coming off the win we had Saturday night, just to get a win any way you can get one, a win is a win is a win," JSU coach John Grass said. "I'm very pleased. ...
"For our guys to go through the week we've had, I still see the lingering effects of last Saturday. It was a very physical game, and we're still beat up from that."
Cooper, JSU’s record-setting quarterback, and Harper, JSU’s All-American safety, did not play against UNA because of injuries.
Caldwell led JSU on scoring drives of 57 and 58 yards in the first half, ending in Alen Karajic field goals of 46 and 39 yards. Karajic also missed a 31-yard attempt in the third quarter.
Caldwell also scored on an 8-yard keeper off of a zone read with 10:31 to play in the fourth quarter, ramming UNA defensive back Alonzo Craighton’s helmet off at the goal line to put JSU up 27-17.
"I really wasn't supposed to pull it on that play," Caldwell said. "It was really designed to hand the ball off, but they all flowed with the run, so I was like, 'I've got to score this. We need to score.' We needed something desperately right there, so I took it and ran it in, and it felt pretty good.
"I didn't know his helmet came off until I got to the sideline, and people told me."
Caldwell's touchdown capped an eight-play, 54-yard drive, with Caldwell avoiding the rush and throwing 30 yards to Michael Pettway for the key play.
A true freshman and Auburn High School graduate, Caldwell completed 10 of 19 passes for 98 yard with an interception and a touchdown run.
JSU survived a night without Cooper and Harper with a big assist from an opportunistic defense. Besides Feaster's and Swain's touchdowns, defensive lineman Chris Hardie recovered a botched UNA double reverse at JSU’s 46 to set up Caldwell's touchdown.
"It's a team win for everybody," Swain said. "I think everybody knows. We believe in everybody on the team. Everybody can get the job done."
Here are three things we learned:
1. Why no Cooper or Harper?
Why did Cooper not start a week after setting JSU career records for touchdown passes and passing yards?
Cooper went through warmups Saturday. He suited up for the game and appeared to walk without a limp on the sideline, but on the sideline he stayed, wearing headsets.
Cooper also participated in JSU’s weekly media zoom, on Tuesday.
Cooper suffered a sprained right MCL in practice Wednesday, on a play that Grass said "caused the whole season to flash before my eyes." Grass said he initially thought Cooper was lost for the year in what would've been his second season-ending injury in 12 months.
"Somebody was blocking, and they got shoved in and fell and got on the ground," Grass said. "Bad things happen when you get on the ground around a quarterback. That's why we keep them in a black (non-contact) jersey.
"It was an effort play. It's part of football. It just happens. It's one of those things he's just got to recover from, and we dodged a bullet that it wasn't a season-ending deal."
Grass said Cooper's injury "could be" a longer-term injury, meaning he could miss more than one game.
"In his mind, he's 70, 75 percent," Grass said. "I don't know if he's 70, 75 percent. We're just going to have to see. ...
"In my mind, he will progress to play. He did a good job rehabbing the last three days to give him a chance to play tonight."
Harper did not suit up because of an ankle injury, sustained last week at Florida State. He wore a protective boot on his lower right leg but could return as early as next week, Grass said.
JSU already missed safety Jeremiah Harris, out for the season with an elbow injury in the UAB game on Sept. 1. UNA passes for 289 yards, including Blake Dever's 46-yard touchdown pass to Cortez Hall to bring the Lions within 27-24 with 2:17 to play.
JSU's depleted secondary is a concern, Grass said.
"We play some good quarterbacks down the line, so we've got to get better on the back end," Grass said. "We're having some young guys stepping in and making plays.
"It's a next-man-up mentality. We've moved some folks around back there, and we're probably going to have to do a little bit more of that just to adjust to it."
2. Feaster ramblin’
Feaster’s 100-yard fumble return just prior to halftime was the highlight-reel play of the game and bested an FCS record of 99 yards, held by three people.
Eugene Griep set JSU’s previous record with a 98-yard return in 1962.
The opportunity came when UNA running back Parker Driggers tried to leap a JSU defender near the goal line. JSU cornerback Marco Baker hit Driggers midair, and Driggers fumbled into the end zone.
The ball bounced to Feaster, who scooped and swept to a wide-open left side of the field. He scored untouched to put JSU up 13-10 when UNA was inches from taking a 17-6 lead.
It marked the second time in as many weeks that JSU stopped an opponent on its goal line and wound up scoring. The Gamecocks made a goal-line stand at Florida State last week and answered with a 97-yard drive, ending in Cooper’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Ahmad Edwards to bring JSU within 17-14 at 4:45 of the fourth quarter.
3. Swain’s Pick-6
Swain picked off a Blake Dever pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, showing no ill effects from the ankle injury he sustained in the UAB game.
Swain dropped back in coverage on the play, and the former Oxford High standout benefitted when the rest of JSU’s front pressured Dever.