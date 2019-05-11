Normally, when a golfer shoots a round for the ages, it's followed up with a round that seems unspectacular.
Ty Cole, however, electrified the golfers at the Cider Ridge Invitational last week with an even better second round. He shot 64-62 to run away with the tournament by 12 strokes. It is the biggest margin of victory I have seen at a Calhoun County Tour event in my years of covering the Tour.
He anchored Saturday’s round by putting together six birdies in Nos. 5 through 11 and was even better Sunday as he birdied all seven of those same holes. Cole birdied 10 of the last 14 holes and could have very easily had several more.
Cole, an intense competitor, seemed to be playing like it was a breeze in the park.
"It was no secret,” Cole said. "I just kept hitting good shots, and it just snowballed from there. I left a few putts out there and should have made those.”
Gary Wigington was second with two-day total of 6-under par.
“Nobody is going to beat Ty when he is playing like this,” said Wigington, whose second-place finish did keep him at the top of the County Tour in points for the season.
Beau Gammage placed third at 4 under, 14 strokes back.
"I was within two shots as we came to No. 5. It is hard to catch someone when they birdie seven in a row,” Gammage said.
Logan Archer finished at 3 under and Scott Martin at 2 under.
"I was just glad I got to witness that,” Martin said.
Chad Calvert won the first flight by eight strokes over Andrew Brooks at 2 under. Layton Bussey won the second flight with 150, and Phillip Hurt won the third flight.
Senior scramble
The team of Howell/”Moz” took first place in the latest ever-popular senior two-man scramble at Cane Creek last week. They shot 62 to edge out Ray/Morgan and Reaves/Bragg who carded 64 apiece in the first flight.
The teams of Garman/Stancil, Whitmore/Potterfield and Ware/McClain finished 1-2-3 in the second flight with rounds of 68.
The team of Carter/King won the third flight with a score of 71.
“It was another great event, a beautiful day with 35 teams signed up,” said Mike McKinney. "We had great Italian food from the Grille and some great golf.”
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
On May 31-June 2, the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational will be held. The entry fee is $200, $160 for ACC members, for the three-day-event and includes practice rounds May 29-30, lunch each day, prizes and a dinner party June 1. There will be a senior division this year for players ages 65 and older and the lowest 32 Friday scores will make up the Championship Flight.
The Gateway to Life Ranch golf tournament will be June 8. The entry fee is $200 a team for the four-man scramble. Contact Jeff Borrelli (276-6107) or Roger Fair (283-3248) for more details.
On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament, always a popular event. The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
Parker Memorial Baptist Church will be holding a scramble June 7 beginning at 1 p.m. The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be June 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5.
On May 17, the seventh annual Life South Community Blood Centers Golf tournament will tee off at 11 a.m. Contact Brite Whitaker at bbwhitaker@lifesouth.org for more details.
The Alabama State Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Tournament will be June 18-20.
There will be two-man senior scrambles May 20, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
There will be two summer junior camps coming up. The first will be June 3-6 and are for ages 5-13 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The second camp will be July 22-25.
"We still have sign ups available for our PGA Junior Leagues and our youth camps,” club pro Lee Shurden said.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On May 25-26, the Memorial Day Weekend Funfest will be held. It will be a two-man, two-day, scramble-scamble at a cost of $85 a player. Round 1 is the scramble and round 2 is the scamble.
The team of Jerry Irwin, Carter Gable, Nick Burkhardt and Wayne Naramore shot 18 under to win the third annual Noodle Perry Golf Tournament’s Morning Play. The team of Taylor Jones, Tyler Huckaby, Dalton Chandler and Adrian Geeting fired 21-under par to win the Afternoon Play.
On May 27, it will be the Red/White/Blue blind draw three-person scramble that will tee off at 9 a.m.
Piedmont High School Golf Coach Horace Bramblett is having his annual three-person scramble fundraiser at Pine Hill on July 6. Businesses or individuals can sponsor a hole for $100. The cost is $60 a player and includes lunch. All proceeds go to Piedmont High School golf. Sign up now and play a little golf on the Fourth of July weekend for a good cause. Coach Bramblett’s contact number is 256-447-2829.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. The next event is June 4.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
A local qualifier for the U.S. Open was held last week at Silver Lakes and Mountain Brook’s Ford Cleg won the event with a 69. The top 3 moved on. Donoho senior Jacob LeCroy competed and shot a 75. That was only three strokes from third place. Pine Hill’s Cory Etter did himself well with a round of 78.
On May 21 at 9 a.m. there will be a senior two-man scramble held. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
On June 25 the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier will be held.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
On Monday May 7 at Musgrave CC, Tom Maharrey took first prize. Randall Talley was second and Jim Mcllroy, Danny Craven, Skip Genetski and Ray Bailey tied for third. On May 13 they will be at Chesley Oaks in Cullman for an 8:30 a.m. start.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m. The team of Ted Law, Danny Craven and Don Richardson won the April 30 scramble with 10-under par.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests started up again this week and are held weekly at 7:30. Randy Pugh took first place and Larry Hensley second place at the May 3 putting contest.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.