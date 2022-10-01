 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

FOURTH TRY: JSU solves Kennesaw State, at last

JSU-KSU 1

Keishon Jarrett finishes off a 42-yard touchdown reception to give Jacksonville State a 28-21 lead in the third quarter against Kennesaw State on Saturday.

 JSU photo

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has solved Kennesaw State in football. Finally.

A big third-quarter got the Gamecocks over an 11-point halftime deficit, and they got their first-ever victory over the Owls, 35-28, in overtime on a sunny Saturday on Burgess-Snow Field.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.