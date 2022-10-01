FOURTH TRY: JSU solves Kennesaw State, at last

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has solved Kennesaw State in football. Finally.
A big third-quarter got the Gamecocks over an 11-point halftime deficit, and they got their first-ever victory over the Owls, 35-28, in overtime on a sunny Saturday on Burgess-Snow Field.
The victory in JSU’s first-ever ASUN Conference game lifted the Gamecocks to 5-1 overall in Rich Rodriguez’s first season as their head coach.
JSU also avenged three long, sad losses to KSU.
The Owls eliminated JSU from the 2017 playoffs, 17-7. Most memorably, KSU prevailed 60-52 in a five-overtime thriller in 2018 in the Atlanta Braves’ stadium, now called Truist Park.
JSU looked downright inept in a 31-6 loss at KSU last season.
JSU had to overcome two muffed punts to beat KSU, including Michael Pettway’s muff to spot KSU at JSU’s 5-yard line in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Jonathan Murphy kept from two yards out to tie the game at 28-28 with 3:14 to play.
Both muffs set up KSU touchdowns.
KSU had a chance to win in regulation, but Nathan Robertson missed a 45-yard field goal wide right with 19 seconds to play.
JSU retook the lead when Sterling Galban caught a Webb pass in the back corner of the end zone and got his off hand down in bounds. Officials initially ruled him out of bounds, but replay review reversed the call.
The game ended on KSU’s first play of OT. Jackson Luttrell sacked Murphy, and J-Rock Swain recovered the fumble.
1. Live by the punt
JSU seemingly turned the game when KSU punter Joshua Huiet dropped a first-quarter punt snap. Cole Fuller blocked the late punt, and Aymon Scarborough returned it 11 yards for JSU’s only touchdown of the first half and a 10-7 lead.
The blocked punt and return came after JSU fumbled away both of its first two possessions. KSU’s Jonathan Murphy scored on a 1-yard run after quarterback Zion Webb fumbled at JSU’s 43-yard line on the game’s first snap.
Webb was initially ruled down, but officials reversed the call after a replay review.
Running back Matt LaRoche fumbled away JSU’s second possession at JSU’s 40, but J-Rock Swain stripped the ball from Murphy five plays later. JSU’s Jeremiah Harris recovered at JSU’s 21.
2. Die by the punt
The punt worm turned in the second quarter, when Conor Cummings pinned JSU inside its 1 with a 47-yard punt and roll.
JSU went three-and-out on three incomplete passes, and KSU took over on JSU’s 40 after a JSU punt. Nine plays later, KSU took advantage of field position. Murphy kept the ball up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown run to put the Owls up 14-10.
JSU started its next drive at its 25 and went three-and-out again, on three incomplete passes. After an exchange of possessions, JSU’s Perry Carter muffed a punt at JSU’s 8. Preston Daniels rushed for an 8-yard touchdown run on the next play for a 21-10 lead that stood at halftime.
Carter’s muff was one of four JSU turnovers in the first half. Webb suffered a tipped-ball interception to end JSU’s hurry-up drive just before halftime.
3. Big third quarter
JSU remained the lead thanks to an 18-point third quarter, backed by inspired defense that held KSU without a first down in the third quarter.
JSU also made big plays on offense to power its third-quarter uprising.
Webb's 23-yard dart to P.J. Wells on the sideline to convert third down and 11 at JSU's 46 and Galban's 15-yard reverse, with tight end Sean Brown sealing the edge, to get JSU to the KSU 15, keyed a 67-yard scoring drive on JSU’s first possession. Anwar Lewis’ 1-yard touchdown run capped it to bring JSU within 21-17.
Aaron McLaughlin hit a 40-yard pass to Ahmad Edwards to set up Alen Karajic’s 21-yard field goal to bring JSU within 21-20 at at 4:44.
McLaughlin came on after KSU’s Johon Myers blitzed and sacked Webb. Webb stayed down briefly then left the field on his own power, giving way to McLaughlin for one, very productive play.
Webb’s 42-yard touchdown pass to uncovered tight end Keishon Jarrett and conversion pass to Edwards gave JSU the lead, 28-21, at 1:03.