Four JSU football players announce they're entering transfer portal

JACKSONVILLE — Four Jacksonville State football players announced on social media they are entering the NCAA's transfer portal.
Tight end Jacob Jenkins, running backs Uriah West and Josh Samuel, and quarterback Hunter Raquet are exploring their options.
Jenkins is a 6-foot-3, 240-pounder from Spain Park High School, and he'll have three years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in nine games last season and caught three passes for 20 yards.
Samuel, who stands 5-11 and weighs 215 pounds, is transferring as a graduate student. He spent two seasons at Jacksonville State after playing for three seasons at Western Kentucky. He'll have one year of eligibility left.
In 2020, he led the Gamecocks in rushing 773 yards, caught 24 passes for 284 yards and scored nine touchdowns. In 2021, he led the team with 714 rushing yards, caught 21 passes for 282 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
West, a 6-0, 225-pounder, will have one year of eligibility remaining as well. He struggled with injuries this past fall and gained 373 rushing yards with two touchdowns. He had 687 rushing yards in 2020 and finished with 1,392 career rushing yards at JSU.
Reserve quarterback Hunter Raquet, a 6-4, 215-pounder from Santa Cruz, Calif., announced on social media he is entering the transfer portal. In his post, he said he will graduate in the summer and transfer somewhere to play his final year of eligibility.
He started his college career at Fresno State, then transferred to Monterey Peninsula College. He played in the spring of 2021 for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, playing in two games and passing for 188 yards. He then headed to JSU in the summer of 2021 by former head coach John Grass, but is buried deep on the depth chart under new head coach Rich Rodriguez.
"There is nothing I can do when the new coaching staff comes in and kicks me to the curb," Raquet said in his social media post. "I understand where they are coming from, their jobs are on the line and they want to bank on the guys they recruited. But, what can I do when I don't get a chance to complete."
He played in one game for the Gamecocks, completing one pass for 12 yards.
Earlier in the off-season, safety Nicario Harper put his name in the transfer portal and committed to Louisville, while offensive tackle Tylan Grable picked Central Florida. Defensive end D.J. Coleman has not announced a destination.
Offensive lineman Jacob Dennison, an Ohio native, has picked Ohio University.
Out of the portal, JSU has picked up East Carolina wide receiver T.J. Lockley, who redshirted in his only season at ECU. He has four years of eligibility remaining. N.C. State quarterback Aaron McLaughlin has picked JSU, and so has Texas Tech receiver Sterling Galban.
Curley Young Jr., a former Cal linebacker, has announced he has picked Jacksonville State.
Also, former JSU defensive back Darius Joiner is back in the transfer portal. After playing at JSU in 2018 and 2019, he spent 2021 at Western Illinois, where he led the FCS in tackles with 142. He was sixth in Buck Buchanan Award voting and was a first-team Associated Press FCS All-American. He is getting attention from FBS Power Five schools.
Basketball
Clarence "Monzy" Jackson, a 6-foot-7, 223-pound forward from Wichita State, has announced he is headed to Jacksonville State.
He spent one year at Polk State, which is a Florida junior college, before playing two seasons at Wichita State. He averaged 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds a game in 2021 and 3.8 points and 3.3 rebounds last season.
He will have two years of eligibility left.
For JSU, little-used guards Caleb Byrd and Tanguy Touze are transferring. Byrd's transfer news was reported by Verbalcommits.com, while Touze announced on social media.