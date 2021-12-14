Former JSU coach John Grass joins Dabo Swinney's staff at Clemson

Former Jacksonville State head coach John Grass has joined the Clemson football staff as an offensive analyst.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Grass' appointment and other coaching changes in a post-practice news conference Tuesday evening, according to multiple published reports.
Grass spent the previous eight seasons as JSU's head coach, posting a 72-26 record and winning six Ohio Valley Conference championships.
Grass left JSU with two games remaining this past season by what he called "mutual agreement" with the school. After he coached his final game, he said he would coach again.
It's no surprise that Grass would head to Clemson. He once called Swinney a "true friend" and has attended Clemson coaching clinics in the past.
"The culture is similar, I think, because our personalities are similar," Grass said in a 2019 interview about his friendship with Swinney. "He coaches the game with a lot of integrity and class and for the right reasons. I hope I do, too."
One of Swinney's assistant coaches, Todd Bates, spent three years on Grass' staff at JSU in 2014-16. Bates is Clemson's defensive tackles coach and recruiting coordinator.
In addition to the news about Grass, Swinney announced Tuesday that Bates is adding the title of assistant head coach.
Swinney also announced that Wes Goodwin was promoted from senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, while safeties coach Mickey Conn will be co-defensive coordinator for safeties. Former defensive coordinator Brent Venables accepted the head coaching job at Oklahoma.
Swinney also announced that Brandon Streeter has been promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is now Virginia's head coach.