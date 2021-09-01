Former JSU coach, athletics director Jim Fuller dies at 76

Former Jacksonville State head football coach and athletics director Jim Fuller died Wednesday at 76.
Fuller served as the Gamecocks' head football coach from 1977-83 after serving as an assistant coach at JSU from 1970-73 and again from 1975-76. He was athletics director during 2003-08.
In addition, he played football at Alabama for the legendary Bear Bryant in 1964-66, helping the Tide win national titles in 1964 and 1965 and was an assistant coach on Gene Stallings' 1992 national championship squad.
"Coach Fuller knew what being a JSU Gamecock was all about. So when he came back, he hit the ground ready to take over as athletic director," said Dr. William A. Meehan, former JSU President who hired Fuller as AD in 2003. "Jim had a solid base of support in the JSU community having been head football coach. So many alumni, fans, and former players were there to cheer him on as he led our teams into a new conference. Jim was a great asset because he knew what being Division I was all about.
"I always enjoyed my relationship with Jim both as my AD and as my friend. There was rarely a day that we did not talk. He was an asset for JSU and did a great job! I feel, with his passing, we have lost a piece of JSU."
Fuller is the fifth-winningest coach in JSU football history, compiling a 54-25 mark in his seven-year career.
His 1977 team posted an 11-3 record, won the Gulf South Conference championship, claimed the Grantland Rice Bowl with a 31-7 televised victory over North Dakota State, and played for the NCAA Division II national championship, finishing runner-up to Lehigh in the Pioneer Bowl.
Fuller coached Gamecock football teams to four GSC championships and made five appearances in the NCAA Division II playoffs. Before his stint as head coach with the Gamecocks, he took over as offensive coordinator in 1975 under Clarkie Mayfield before being elevated to the head coaching spot in 1977.
He was named the Gulf South Conference Coach of the Year three times and was named the Regional Coach of the Year twice.
"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Coach Jim Fuller," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. "He was instrumental in several conference championships during his time at Jacksonville State, both as a coach and as an administrator. He was a true Gamecock that was loved by so many in our community, alumni and fan base. He will be sorely missed."
Fuller left JSU after the 1983 season to return to his alma mater, Alabama, where he coached under Ray Perkins, Bill Curry and Stallings. He retired after the 1996 season.
He was inducted into the JSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1998.