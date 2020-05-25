You are the owner of this article.
Former JSU assistant lands job on New York Giants staff

JSU Fan Day

Cocky has fun with JSU wide receivers coach Nick Williams during JSU Fan Day at Stephenson Hall on the JSU campus.

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Former Jacksonville State wide receivers coach Nick Williams is headed to the NFL.

He has landed a job with the New York Giants as a offensive quality control assistant. Williams released the news through his Twitter account.

Williams was an Alabama receiver during 2009-12. First-year Giants head coach Joe Judge was a special teams assistant at Alabama during 2009-11, working under Bobby Williams, who was Nick's father.

Williams was an assistant at Valdosta State in 2013 before spending three seasons at JSU in 2014-16, helping the Gamecocks win Ohio Valley Conference titles every season. He was an assistant at Southern Illinois during 2017-19.

Williams isn't the only Giants staff member with JSU ties. Defensive assistant Jody Wright was passing game coordinator and tight ends coach in 2013. He also is a JSU graduate and served as a student assistant during 2002-04.

Like Williams, Wright worked with Judge at Alabama. Wright was an Alabama graduate assistant in 2010 and offensive analyst in 2011-12.

In addition to Williams, Wright and Judge, four other Giants staff members have Alabama ties.

Running backs coach Burton Burns served in the same job at Alabama during 2007-17. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, head coach of the Browns last season, was an Alabama quarterback during 1993-97.

Inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer was an Alabama tight end during 1993-95, a graduate assistant during 1998-2000, and director of player development during 2010-12.

Amos Jones, assistant coach for special projects and situations, was an Alabama player during 1978-80, a graduate assistant in 1981-82 and special teams coordinator in 1990-91.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

