Former JSU assistant lands job on New York Giants staff

Former Jacksonville State wide receivers coach Nick Williams is headed to the NFL.
He has landed a job with the New York Giants as a offensive quality control assistant. Williams released the news through his Twitter account.
Williams was an Alabama receiver during 2009-12. First-year Giants head coach Joe Judge was a special teams assistant at Alabama during 2009-11, working under Bobby Williams, who was Nick's father.
Williams was an assistant at Valdosta State in 2013 before spending three seasons at JSU in 2014-16, helping the Gamecocks win Ohio Valley Conference titles every season. He was an assistant at Southern Illinois during 2017-19.
Williams isn't the only Giants staff member with JSU ties. Defensive assistant Jody Wright was passing game coordinator and tight ends coach in 2013. He also is a JSU graduate and served as a student assistant during 2002-04.
Like Williams, Wright worked with Judge at Alabama. Wright was an Alabama graduate assistant in 2010 and offensive analyst in 2011-12.
In addition to Williams, Wright and Judge, four other Giants staff members have Alabama ties.
Running backs coach Burton Burns served in the same job at Alabama during 2007-17. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, head coach of the Browns last season, was an Alabama quarterback during 1993-97.
Inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer was an Alabama tight end during 1993-95, a graduate assistant during 1998-2000, and director of player development during 2010-12.
Amos Jones, assistant coach for special projects and situations, was an Alabama player during 1978-80, a graduate assistant in 1981-82 and special teams coordinator in 1990-91.