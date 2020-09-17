For JSU these days, it's practice, practice, practice ... then practice some more

How do you get to Jacksonville State's season-opening football game?
Practice, practice, practice.
It's mid-September, and we're still talking 'bout practice.
The Gamecocks began preseason practice Aug. 5 but won't play their first game until Oct. 3 at Florida State, which means they've been spending day after day after day on the practice field. It's a challenge for head coach John Grass, his staff and the players to stay motivated through all the work.
"We're trying not to make it monotonous," Grass said after yet another practice Thursday afternoon. "That's the key right there. I can't say it's not monotonous because we've been practicing so long. It can be monotonous, even to me."
As a way to stay ready, JSU will scrimmage more before the first game than it usually does. In a typical year that hasn't had COVID-19 cut swaths through the schedule, JSU will scrimmage three times in the preseason.
This year, the Gamecocks have already scrimmaged three times. They'll scrimmage again Saturday. There will be another scrimmage Thursday and then what Grass calls a dress-rehearsal scrimmage the following Saturday. After that, JSU will go into typical game-week preparation for Florida State.
"The guys are in good spirits," Grass said. "It's difficult preparing for so long like this, but the guys aren't dwelling on it. They're working to improve. They're playing ball, blocking and tackling."
At least JSU is getting to play games. Of the nine schools that play football in the Ohio Valley Conference, only three are playing a fall schedule: JSU, Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky. The league announced Aug. 14 that schools could play a four-game fall schedule and that the nine OVC schools would play a seven-game schedule in the spring.
JSU was still practicing through all the uncertainty.
"It was really hard at first because we didn't know if we were playing for no reason," JSU defensive back Yul Gowdy said. "Now, we're playing Florida State, so we're taking it step by step and getting better every day."
Practice has been anything but routine through the preseason. For example, instead of having team meetings, the defense will meet by position group in various rooms throughout the facility while the offense gets ready for practice. Then they'll swap.
"It's been a little bit different," offensive lineman Michael Shaddix said.
At least now there is a game on the horizon.
"Now, we're getting ready to play," Shaddix said. "We're amped up and ready. It's not easy sitting here practicing every day and waiting two months to play."