Football recruiting: Oxford's Swain flips to JSU

OXFORD — Jacksonville State’s recruiting class keeps getting more local.
Oxford defensive lineman/linebacker Jaylen Swain became the latest local prospect to commit, announcing Sunday via Twitter his switch from Ohio Valley Conference champion Austin Peay to OVC rival Jacksonville State.
Swain will be among Oxford athletes participating in a National Signing Day ceremony in the Oxford High gymnasium Wednesday at 10 a.m.
He joins Jacksonville running back Rontarius Wiggins, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 4A back of the year, and Golden Eagles cornerback Yessman Green, a first-team all-state cornerback, among JSU commitments.
Swain said his flip to JSU was a simple matter of JSU making a scholarship offer.
“This process has been long because college coaches was coming to my high school, telling me I was good enough to play Division I football, but my height was hurting me, being that I’m 5-10, 235 playing defensive line,” Swain said. “So when I landed my first offer I rushed my commitment to Austin Peay, because I just wanted to have an offer and to say I’m good enough to compete on any level.
“Then I got the offer from Jacksonville State, which I think is a school that fits me and my parents. Then the visit this past weekend finished it off! Stay cocky!”
Swain helped Oxford win its first state title in 26 years this past season, earning first-team all-state honors and a spot among three finalists for 6A lineman of the year. He was also Region 6 defensive player of the year.
Swain amassed 144 tackles, 13 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, 41 hurries, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2019. He had five tackles with a tackle for loss in the state final, against Spanish Fort.
Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said JSU sees Swain as a defensive end.
“He could be a ‘dog,’ a guy who backs off or walks up on the edge,” Etheredge said. “He plays with great leverage. He’s going to be good wherever he goes.
“We played him at nose. We played him at linebacker at the beginning of the year, just so he can show that he can move and make plays.”
Etheredge said JSU defensive ends coach Landius Wilkerson stayed in contact with Swain through the recruiting process, and JSU head coach John Grass called with the scholarship offer after the weekend visit,
“JSU is getting a steal,” Etheredge said. “He’s the best defensive player in the state, I think. He’s one of the most disruptive players I’ve seen in a long time.”