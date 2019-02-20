JACKSONVILLE — Taylor Hawks says she doesn't seek out a lot of attention, but the Jacksonville State women's basketball star hasn't been able to avoid it this week.
In Saturday's 76-73 home win over Tennessee State, the 5-foot-6 sophomore guard hit maybe the most memorable shot of her college basketball career. Hawks barely beat the buzzer with a 35-foot 3-pointer to provide the winning points.
The video of the shot on the Jacksonville State women's basketball Twitter page has nearly 9,000 views. The program's Facebook page has the video, too, and that already has about 2,700 views. For comparison, the previous video on the team's Facebook page was something from practice, and it has fewer than 90 views.
"It doesn't happen often where you hit a buzzer-beater from 15 feet behind the arc," Hawks said Wednesday while taking a break from watching high school basketball regional action at JSU's home arena.
"It was just a great moment and a great feeling to keep seeing that video."
Every angle you've been waiting to 👀! pic.twitter.com/RkstndZ8kU— JSU Women's Basketball (@JaxStateWBB) February 17, 2019
JSU had to go the length of the floor with 5.6 seconds to go in overtime with no timeouts remaining. Jessie Day retrieved the ball after a Tennessee State free throw and passed to Destiney Elliott, who passed the ball back to Day. She immediately dumped it off to Hawks, who dribbled up the floor to sink her shot, which gave her a team-high 20 points for the game.
The shot was close enough to the buzzer that the officials reviewed the tape before ruling with certainty that it counted. The video appears to show that the ball was out of Hawks' hand with 0.2 seconds left on the clock.
Even so, she said she had plenty of time to take the shot the way she wanted. She added that "it felt great" when she launched it.
"I had time to set my feet, get my elbows straight and get enough arc on the ball so that it could drop in," Hawks said.
Her last buzzer-beater sent her Gainesville (Ga.) High School to the final eight of the state playoffs.
"That one was a floater in the lane," she said.
Maybe the best part of the video is what happened after Hawks sank her shot. Extreme joy replaced the intense concentration on her face, and her teammates zeroed in on her as even the bench players rushed to celebrate. They were so excited.
Hawks said that before she went to bed Saturday night, she had "about 20" text messages.
"There were a lot of calls and messages," she said. "My phone was blowing up that night."
For now, she's moving on to JSU's next game, which is Thursday at home at 5:15 p.m. when the Gamecocks (12-13, 6-8 Ohio Valley Conference) host Morehead State (19-8, 10-4). JSU needs every win it can get as the Gamecocks are in a three-way tie for seventh in the league standings. Only the top eight advance to the OVC tournament.
Hawks has started every game this season and ranks third on the team with 9.2 points a game. She leads in assists with 2.6 a game.
"That was a huge win (Saturday) for us moving forward," Hawks said. "We know how important it was to win that game, and all that does is boost our confidence. If we take it one game at a time, we can finish the season strong and we'll be in good shape."
If you want to tell her about how amazing that 35-foot shot was, she said she will answer, "Thank you."
"But I try not to get too hyped about it," she said. "I enjoyed the comments. I'm just grateful for it."