Florida International pauses football activities, but JSU still set to visit Oct. 23

Florida International has postponed its home game Saturday against Charlotte, but the Oct. 23 game against Jacksonville State is still on.
FIU announced late tonight that it was postponing Saturday's game because of an "increase in COVID-19 positive results within the FIU football program," according to a post on its athletics department website.
"Out of an abundance of caution, all team activities have been paused," the post read.
JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said he spoke with FIU officials Wednesday and "there was not any discussions about postponing our game next week."