Five Fast Facts: What John Grass talked about in his weekly Zoom conference with reporters

Jacksonville State's OVC football farewell tour makes a stop Saturday at UT Martin.
The Gamecocks (5-1, 2-0 OVC) have won five straight, which is the longest current win streak in the FCS. They're also the only league team ranked in the STATS FCS Top 25, which has JSU at No. 10.
The Gamecocks, who move to the ASUN Conference this summer, are scheduled to kick off at UT Martin (1-1, 1-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m., with ESPN+ providing broadcast coverage.
Head coach John Grass met with reporters Tuesday morning by Zoom video conferencing to give an update on his team.
The biggest story about personnel surrounds tight end Trae Barry who missed this past Sunday's win at Tennessee State because of what Grass termed a minor knee injury. Grass said he didn't know whether Barry will be able to play at UT Martin. That will be determined this week.
"We'll just have to wait and see," Grass said.
Here are five things Grass covered when he spoke with reporters:
1. Braydon Hill
JSU redshirt freshman Braydon Hill made his second appearance in a college game Sunday in the Gamecocks' 38-16 win over Tennessee State, and because of the injury to Barry, Hill wound up starting.
He even caught a pass, although the play lost a yard. Still, he got a passing grade from Grass.
"Braydon played really well," Grass said. "He made some mental mistakes, which is typical in your first start. He's a very talented guy, a really good receiver. He handled playing in the box really well."
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Hill played receiver at Hokes Bluff High School, but was converted to tight end at JSU. He sat out the 2019 season as a redshirt.
2. Close team
Through a year of a COVID-19 pandemic, Grass says his team has grown closer.
They've dealt with playing a fall season when most of the OVC didn't do that. They've dealt with playing more games in the spring.
"This is a tight-knit bunch," Grass said. "They hang out together. They love to practice. They're a fun bunch to work with. That's the thing that continues to inspire me every day, how they handle whatever is thrown in front of them. They've handled a lot of that in the past year.
"They've continued to grow as young men and get better on the field every day."
He added that the football field offers "normalcy" in the changing world of the pandemic.
"When they can go practice football and get away from everything, this bunch enjoys doing that," Grass said.
3. Young specialists
The JSU special teams are dominated by freshmen and redshirt freshmen.
The punter, Troy transfer Jack Dawson, is a redshirt freshman. The place-kicker, Alen Karajic, is a freshman. The long-snapper, Thomas Peterson, is a redshirt freshman.
Freshman Jayson Jones returns punts. Freshman Jamari Jemison and redshirt freshman Mike Pettway return kickoffs.
Kickholder Zion Webb, a redshirt junior, is the only one breaking up the crush of youth.
So far, JSU is second in the OVC in field goal accuracy, third in punting and fourth in kickoff returns.
"After two games, I'm sleeping a little bit better," Grass said. "I can't say that before the first game I was sleeping that good."
He was especially concerned about long-snapper, where Peterson replaced Josh Brady, a two-time HERO Sports All-American.
"He's been a mainstay around here for four years with no bad snaps," Grass said. "I think Thomas has done a nice job with that. Our kickers and punters have done a nice job, too. I think our kicking and punting is as good as it's been since I've been here."
4. Youth up front
Jacksonville State has plenty of young players up front defensively who are contributing, too.
Freshman Jaylen Swain and redshirt freshman Chris Hardie are the top backups at defensive end. Freshman Robert Johnson is the top backup at nose tackle, and redshirt freshman Lemuel Gordon is starting at defensive tackle.
Against Tennessee State, Hardie had 2.5 sacks, while Gordon had one. Swain and Johnson each had a tackle.
"We've got a lot of depth there, and we've got those guys for a few years," Grass said. "That's a good thing for our D-line. If they keep progressing, they can be as good as some of the D-lines that we've had in the past."
5. OVC experience
JSU will face one of its former assistant coaches Sunday. UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson served as the Gamecocks' passing game coordinator in 1997-99 under Mike Williams.
He is in his 15th season as UT Martin's head coach, compiling an 88-74 record, including 4-10 against JSU. Grass is in his seventh season leading the Gamecocks and is 5-1 against UT Martin.
Grass was head coach at Ashville High School when Simpson was at JSU.
"I've known Coach Simpson a long time," Grass said. "Really good football coach. Good person. He's kind of a grandfather of OVC head coaches. He's been in it a while."
Grass said you always know what you're going to get when you play one of Simpson's teams.
"They're going to have a really good football team, and it's going to be a war, whether we play up there or at our place," Grass said.