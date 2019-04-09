JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s offensive line seems in good shape this spring.
The Gamecocks have three starting linemen and both tight ends returning from a year ago when they helped JSU lead the Ohio Valley Conference with 40 points a game.
Still, JSU must replace two All-OVC performers in guard B.J. Autry and center Tyler Scozzaro. The Gamecocks’ line must rebuild its chemistry, leadership and unity.
Part of the responsibility for that falls on right guard Darius “Pancake” Anderson, a fifth-year senior who earned his nickname for how he pancakes opposing defenders by driving them to the ground.
He has started 19 games over the past two seasons, and that came after a freshman season in which he was a regular performer as a reserve. The other returning starters are right tackle Hunter Sosebee and left tackle Nuka Yobo, both seniors.
“Darius is in a situation where he’s got to lead this year. … He’s very seasoned and can help these young guys in the way they approach getting better,” JSU coach John Grass said. “He’s done a really good job of doing that so far. He’s got to continue that.”
After a recent practice, Anderson went over five goals he has for the line and himself this spring:
1. Improvement
Anderson said his first goal is simple, as he wants to follow Grass’ philosophy to get better each day, whether it’s on the field or in the weight room.
“Be better than the last day,” he said. “Get better each and every day. Strive to get better at something every day.”
2. Become a unit
“It starts with us, so we’ve got to be the most dominant unit on the field,” Anderson said. “To get the offense going, we’ve got to play as a unit and be a family.”
Anderson said JSU’s line has done that in the past and needs to do it again.
3. Be aggressive
This was an attribute of last season’s line.
“Our main thing this spring is to be aggressive,” Anderson said. “Something we’ve worked on, and it’s something we’ve enforced this spring.”
4. Building depth
“We lost two guys from last year, but we’re building depth,” Anderson said. “We’ve got some young guys stepping up. We’ve got a freshman from last year stepping up. We’ve got a rotation this year that I like.”
Anderson said he likes what he’s seen from Cameron Hill, Tyrese Slocum, Michael Shaddix and Ye’majesty Sanders. Hill was a freshman last season, while the other three were redshirt freshmen.
Anderson also mentioned Tyler Pritchett, a transfer from North Carolina, as a lineman doing good things this spring.
5. Excellence
Anderson’s final goal for the spring is another basic one. After five OVC titles in five years, he figures he and his teammates shouldn’t aim for anything less.
“Strive to be excellent,” Anderson said. “Strive to be better than the opponent. Do something the opponent is not doing. Make a step forward and never make a step back.”