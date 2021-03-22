Five Fast Facts: JSU's Grass talks spring break, Pettway's impact and a rookie's debut

JACKSONVILLE — Another week, another win for Jacksonville State, which has moved up to seventh in the STATS FCS Top 25.
"Slept really good last night," JSU football coach John Grass said Monday morning, after his team beat Southeast Missouri 21-3 the day before. "Good, solid home win. Beautiful day for football."
Next for JSU, which is 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference, is Austin Peay. The Govs are 2-2 and the most recent league champion, having won in 2019.
They're coming to JSU for a game Sunday at 2 p.m.
"Probably the most talented team in the league," Grass said. "They're a dangerous team. They played some really close ballgames, winning in double-overtime against SEMO and then losing to Martin."
Here are five topics covered by JSU in its Monday meeting with reporters, which was moved up a day because of a Tuesday obligation for Grass:
1. Spring break
The campus is on spring break this week, and Grass appreciated that some students stayed in town and attended Sunday's game instead of heading to the beach. JSU has the same issue for this coming Sunday, when the students are coming back from the break.
"The student section had some folks in it," Grass said. "I was worried about playing two home games on both ends of spring break. I was concerned about our students. Some of those who hung around came to the game. I'm thinking we'll have more next week."
Grass said managing spring break during football season is something he never thought he'd have to do.
"Every other college student is headed toward Panama City or somewhere on the beach or on a vacation, getting a break from school, and our guys are going to be grinding," Grass said. "They're going to be catching up on school work, practicing football and getting ready for a game on Sunday. Proud of our guys for how we're handling the schedule."
2. Explosive offense
In the OVC part of the schedule, JSU is leading the league with 413 yards a game, but he figures the Gamecocks aren't far from putting up much more.
"We're close on offense to just exploding," Grass said.
He added that he can see it when he watches game film.
"There's a few things here and there, if we do correctly, instead of 300-and-whatever yards, you've got 550 yards of offense and two or three more scores," he said. "We're really close. We're playing solid football offensively, but we're close to playing really great offensive football."
3. Familiar face
JSU freshman cornerback Yessman Green of Jacksonville made his college debut Sunday. He made a pair of tackles, including one behind the line for a 1-yard loss.
His father is JSU defensive coordinator Kelvin Sigler.
"All them young corners are getting to play," Grass said. "We're going to quit getting injuries at that corner position or we're going to run out of bodies before too long. We'll be doing walk-on tryouts campus-wide.
"I thought he played well. He had big tackles in the game and almost had a pick there. He's doing some good stuff. It's fun to see him run around out there and be energetic. He may not have expected to get to play as much as he did yesterday, but he did and he did well."
4. Mike Pettway
Freshman receiver Mike Pettway turned in another productive game Sunday when he caught four passes for 60 yards. Both figures led the team.
For the season, he has 12 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.
"He's explosive," Grass said. "He's a guy who can blow the top off the coverage. He can turn a 2-yard catch into a 20-, 30-yard run. He can run speed sweeps. He's got great hands and runs great routes."
Pettway is from Thompson High in Alabaster. He spent the fall at Washington State before transferring to JSU.
"Over the years we have not played many freshmen receivers, but he has had an impact," Grass said.
5. Samuel's run
JSU running back Josh Samuel turned in the most exciting play of Sunday's game with his catch of a Zion Webb pass and a 54-yard run down the home sideline for a touchdown.
The play was reviewed by officials to see if Samuel had stepped out of bounds. The touchdown call stood, however.
It was a play-action call, and Samuel was set to block. But, because of pressure, Webb was late in throwing the ball. When Samuel turned to see what was up, he managed to catch Webb's attention. The ball came his way, and he edged toward the sideline, looking for running room.
"I didn't know who was to the right of me, whether it was an offensive player or defensive player, so I veered left. I'm just glad I stayed inbounds," he said.
He wasn't sure he stayed in bounds until he saw the replay on the JSU Stadium scoreboard.
"I was standing on the sidelines, looking the big screen, thinking, 'Uhh, I think I'm good, I think I'm good.'"