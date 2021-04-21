Five Fast Facts: JSU's Grass talks playoff opponent, off-week break, rising defensive star and more

There's an old joke about how football season in Alabama is 13 months long.
In a sense, this season really has been about 13 months long for Jacksonville State. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in March 2020, the Gamecocks had completed two spring practices and were looking forward to 13 more.
They returned to work in the summer to practice for the fall season, which wound up as an abbreviated four-game schedule. The Gamecocks kept practicing while the schedule was finalized, and it equaled about as much work as a regular fall. Now, they've gone through a seven-game spring schedule (in seven weeks), and JSU finally is to the reward — a spot in the 16-team FCS playoff field.
Fourth-seeded JSU (9-2) will host Pioneer League champion Davidson (4-2) in the first round Saturday at 1 p.m. ESPN3 will carry the broadcast online.
Because of NCAA playoff rules for the pandemic, stadiums for all playoff games are limited to 25 percent capacity. JSU Stadium holds 24,000, which means only 6,000 tickets are available for Saturday's game.
"Glad we're able to play," JSU coach John Grass said this morning when he spoke with reporters. "A lot of people didn't think a spring season would happen. I think it's good that the NCAA is allowing us to do this. We're glad to be a part of it."
Grass touched on the matchup and other topics during his time answering questions:
1. Davidson offense
Expect a heavy dose of the triple option when Davidson visits, with quarterback Tyler Phelps handing off to a fullback, keeping the ball or pitching to a running back. The Wildcats love to run the ball.
"Getting ready to play some triple-option stuff, which is hard to get ready for in just a few days," Grass said. "They've done a fantastic job there."
Phelps has thrown only 76 passes in six games, while he has rushed it 72 times. By comparison, JSU's Zion Webb — the first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference quarterback — has rushed 69 times and passed 188.
Out of 97 FCS teams nationally, Davidson is 91st in passing at 102.8 yards a game. Davidson leads the FCS in rushing offense at 293 yards a game, while JSU is 11th nationally against the run at 81 yards a game.
Davidson is fifth in the country in time of possession at 34 minutes a game.
2. Off-week break
After seven games in seven weeks, Grass said this past week's break allowed the team a "chance to catch our breath."
"It's really good to have an off-week to get our legs back under us. Playing seven straight, we were due an off-week, so I think that hits us at the right time," he said.
It also has allowed at least two Gamecocks a chance to recover from injuries. George Steele injured his ankle against Murray State on April 11 while covering a punt. Grass said he is back practicing and is "close to 100 percent."
Safety Jeremiah Harris had a hamstring injury.
"The off-week kind of helped us with some guys who were banged up," Grass said.
3. Home game
Grass said JSU is happy to have a home game, especially with the extra responsibilities regarding COVID-19 testing.
Grass said JSU will undergo testing Wednesday. He added there's also NCAA testing Friday.
"There's a lot of hoops to jump through before you ever get to play a game," Grass said. "Our guys have been resilient. Whatever we've asked them to do, they've complied with, and they've done an excellent job of that."
4. Streaming only
The FCS playoffs will start this weekend with eight first-round games, but none will appear on network television. All eight games will be streamed online on ESPN3.
The semifinals and finals will be on either ABC or the ESPN family of networks.
Grass has expressed disappointment that the spring season hasn't gotten more play on network television.
"I'm not sure how the advertising makes that happen," he said. "So, I can't speak to why they're not doing it, but I do think they're missing an opportunity there to be able to get something that people would want to watch on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU."
5. High on Harper
When Jacksonville State picked up transfer defensive back Nicario Harper in January 2020, Grass had high hopes for him. Harper had played nine games in 2018 at Southern Mississippi as a true freshman, then got hurt during preseason practice for the 2019 season. He put his name in the transfer portal in September 2019 and wound up JSU.
In his first season with the Gamecocks, he has compiled a team-high 79 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble return for a touchdown. He made first-team All-OVC and was named the league's defensive player of the year. This is only the fourth time a JSU player has won the award.
"We needed somebody at that safety position, and if you drew it up now and wrote down your qualifications and what you wanted that position to produce, you would identify Nicario," Grass said. "He has fulfilled everything we needed in that position and needed to get out of it productivity-wise and exceeded that."
Grass said some of Harper's best work at safety isn't recorded in the statistics.
"You can't put a price tag on the number of explosive plays he's kept the other team from having," Grass said.