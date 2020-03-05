Five Fast Factors: JSU to open OVC baseball play this weekend

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State is an overwhelming favorite to win a second straight Ohio Valley Conference baseball championship, but the Gamecocks still have to play the games, which starts this weekend at Eastern Illinois.
In the preseason poll of OVC baseball coaches and communications directors, JSU received 19 of 22 first-place votes.
Much of that is based on last year when the Gamecocks won the OVC regular-season and tournament titles and beat Clemson and Illinois in the NCAA tournament. Head coach Jim Case has 24 letterwinners and eight starters from that group.
So far, JSU is 5-6, although the Gamecocks have been tested by a difficult schedule that has included Missouri and 2019 NCAA tournament team Central Michigan. EIU is 4-5. The two teams will play today at 2 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Let's go over five points to consider as JSU begins its journey through its OVC schedule:
1. Starting pitching
JSU lost a big part of its pitching staff when 2019 ace Garrett Farmer bypassed his senior season and signed with the Baltimore Orioles organization after last season. The Orioles took him in the 25th round.
Farmer started all 11 of JSU's Friday night OVC series openers, and the Gamecocks won nine of them. This year, junior Dylan Hathcock (2-1, 2.70 ERA) will start Friday night, followed by sophomore Isaiah Magwood (0-0, 1.93), a preseason All-OVC selection, on Saturdays, and sophomore Michael Gilliland (1-0, 7.30) on Sundays. Gilliland's ERA is bloated because of a tough outing against Missouri, but he has pitched well in two starts since then.
2. Tough defense
The Gamecocks have been especially good on defense so far this season. They've committed 12 errors. Only two OVC teams have done better — Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Illinois have 11 each.
Give credit to shortstop Isaac Alexander, who hasn't made an error this year in 59 chances. As a freshman in 2018, he made 18. He had 22 last year.
Also, credit catcher Alex Webb, who has thrown out eight potential base-stealers. JSU has caught 12 overall, which leads the OVC. JSU's 17 double plays rank first, too.
3. Relief pitching
JSU has more arms than a year ago, with help from a solid freshman group of pitchers.
Keep an eye on senior Corley Woods, who has allowed only two earned runs in 11 2/3 innings. He doesn't throw exceptionally hard, but he doesn't shy away from challenging hitters. He has walked only one batter this year.
Left-handed junior Jackson Tavel, sophomore Trey Fortner and junior Colin Casey have had good moments, too. Casey and Fortner haven't allowed an earned run. Freshmen Camden Lovrich, Austin Downey and Colton Lewis have given reason for optimism, too.
Right-handed junior Christian Edwards has struggled, but he was a solid relief ace last year and will be an important part of this year's bullpen.
4. Caught in a Webb
Webb is a senior and a real leader for this JSU team. He's been good behind the plate and a presence in the No. 4 spot in the batting order.
When he doesn't catch, he serves as the designated hitter. So far, he is hitting .318 with a .400 on-base percentage and .545 slugging percentage.
5. Hitters of note
Senior first baseman Andrew Naismith has rebounded from a minor mini-slump to open the season and is now hitting .356.
Leadoff hitter Tre Kirklin, a senior center fielder, mentioned before the season that he hoped to deliver more extra-base hits. So far, he has five, which is tied for second on the team with Naismith. Webb is first with six. Kirklin does have three home runs, which lead the team.
Sophomore outfielder Carson Crowe hits lower in the order, but he is leading the team so far with a .429 on-base percentage. He had a team-high eight walks to go with nine hits.