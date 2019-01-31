JACKSONVILLE — Facing Murray State and projected top-five NBA draft pick Ja Morant with first place in the OVC on the line, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks made a statement Thursday night.
In front of a crowd of 3,718, the first home sellout in JSU's Division I history, the Gamecocks ran away from the Racers in the second half to win 88-68 and secured sole possession of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“I told our guys before the game, when we got here three years ago, this is the day we were waiting for. It’s a full house, and we’re playing for the lead in the conference. So here we are,” Jacksonville State coach Ray Harper said after the win. "Hopefully, we can continue to build on it.”
The pregame hype featured the dominant storyline of “What will Morant do?” but Jacksonville State dominated on the court to make its mark in the OVC.
The Gamecocks corralled and frustrated Morant early, forcing the star into five first-half turnovers. Morant caught fire late in the first half to reach 14 points and seven assists by the break. The sophomore star finished with 22 points, 11 assists and seven turnovers, but Morant and the Racers could not overcome a fired-up Jacksonville State.
JSU outscored the Racers 47-34 in the second half to turn a 41-34 lead at the half into a blowout by the game’s end.
Jacksonville State’s Jason Burnell fought through a leg injury in the second half to finish with 21 points and a huge 15 rebounds to help the Gamecocks secure first place.
What to know
—JSU shut down the fast-paced open-court part of the Racer offense. The Gamecocks scored 10 points on the fast break while holding Murray State without any.
—The Gamecocks dominated Murray State on the boards, pulling down 38 to the Racers’ 30, but JSU did their damage in second chance points. Murray State pulled down 10 offensive boards, but only managed nine second chance points, while JSU scored 17 on their eight offensive rebounds.
—Jacksonville State had a spectacular night from the floor, shooting 58 percent while holding the Racers to 40 percent.
—Marlon Hunter and Ty Hudson joined Burnell with strong games in the statement win. Hunter scored 24, while Hudson scored 10 of his 15 in the first half to help JSU grow its lead.
Who said
—Harper on limiting Morant: “Morant is a load. He had 22, but he only had eight in the second half. We really gapped him and took away some driving lanes, and we turned him over seven times. Really good effort from our guys.”
—Harper on the sellout crowd: “They’ve been good for us all year. They just keep coming out. I remember coming here and scouting a game when Bill Jones was the head coach, and it was packed in here. If they could do it in the past, we can do it again.”
Next up
—After the win, the Gamecocks (16-6, 8-1 OVC) don’t get time to celebrate their spot at first place in the OVC long, as they’ll face off against Austin Peay (15-7, 7-2) on Saturday. The Governors, who will come into the game tied for second in the OVC, defeated Tennessee Tech 77-66 Thursday night. Tipoff time is set for 4 p.m. inside Pete Mathews Coliseum.