OXFORD, Miss. — Cinderella had no place at the NCAA Oxford Regional on Sunday night.
Fourth-seeded Jacksonville State eliminated Illinois and Clemson from the regional field, but for the second time in three days, top-seeded host Ole Miss proved too much for JSU.
In the Gamecocks' first trip to a Division I regional championship round, they got hammered by the Rebels 19-4. In Friday's first round, Ole Miss beat JSU 16-2.
For the Rebels (40-25), this marks their sixth regional championship in the past 14 years. JSU (39-23) hasn't won a Division I regional, but during this weekend, the Gamecocks scored their first two victories in their fifth trip to the NCAA Division I baseball tournament.
"From our standpoint, this was a tournament of highs and feeling low right now. This team, we felt like we had a chance to come in and be very competitive. It didn't turn out that way, but I couldn't be more proud of what these guys did and what they accomplished in this baseball tournament," said JSU coach Jim Case, whose team had to beat Clemson 9-2 earlier in the day to earn another shot against the Rebels.
This one went sour from the very start. JSU starter Trey Fortner delivered the first pitch of the game, and the Rebels' Thomas Dillard promptly deposited it over the fence. Ole Miss added five more runs in the top of the third inning.
The Gamecocks staged a bit of a rally in the bottom half of the inning, as Tre Kirklin and Cole Frederick contributed back-to-back run-scoring singles. That trimmed the score to 6-2, but Ole Miss scored six more runs on its turn at bat in the top of the fourth to make it 12-2.
Dillard topped it off with a grand slam. He finished 3-for-3 with a double, two homers, two walks, a sacrifice fly and seven RBIs.
"I went through the dugout talking to the guys in the lineup and on the bench about how we needed to jump on them right away," Dillard said. "We weren't sure how much pitching they had."
Jacksonville State used its top three starters in the three previous regional games. The Gamecocks used six pitchers against the Rebels, and they combined to issue 15 walks. That's a season high, topping the previous mark of nine against Alabama early in the year.
Anthony Servideo walked four times, then on his fifth at-bat, he slugged a home run. Only one Ole Miss starter failed to walk: first baseman Cole Zabowski.
Fortner worked 2⅓ innings, followed by one from Colin Casey, 2⅓ from Austin Brewster, 1⅓ from Jackson Tavel, one from Tyler Wilburn and one from senior Cody Willingham, who was pitching in his final collegiate game.
Four Ole Miss pitchers didn't walk a batter.
Sunday night marked an unappetizing end to perhaps JSU's most successful baseball season since joining the Ohio Valley Conference in 2003. This was the first year the Gamecocks won both the regular-season and league tournament crowns in the same season, and, of course, there are the two NCAA DIvision I tourney victories.
"I told our guys that there were only 32 teams left playing in the country, and we were one of those teams," Case said. "I'm very proud of our guys for being one of those 32 teams."
What to know
—Kirklin went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs. For the regional, he had a team-high six hits in 18 at-bats. His six RBIs led the Gamecocks.
—Cole Frederick went 2-for-5 after going 2-for-5 earlier in the day against Clemson. He was 4-for-18 for the regional.
—Isaac Alexander finished 1-for-4 and drove in a run with an eighth-inning single. He was 5-for-13 for the regional with four RBIs.
—Adams went 2-for-4 with a double. He had a single in the ninth inning on an infield pop that nobody could corral.
—In the top of the fifth, JSU turned in a defensive highlight. Right fielder Chase Robinson dove for a liner hit by Zabowski but didn't come up with it. The ball skipped by Robinson, but he ran it down, threw to shortstop Alexander, who threw to third baseman Nic Gaddis to nail Zabowski, trying for a triple. Robinson also had a diving catch in the ninth inning.
Who said
—Case on Gaddis, a senior all-conference player: "We don't have a team captain, but the guys call him captain because he stands for everything that our program is about."
—Case having to play earlier in the day and what affect that had on the game: "Obviously, it is a factor, but that's not why we got beat 19-4. Ole Miss did a really good job."
—Gaddis on the year: "It was a wild ride. At the beginning of the year, I wasn't very happy. I don't think anybody was very happy with how we were playing. But, once we got on a roll, it was a lot of fun to see this team step up. … It was awesome."
Next up
—The Gamecocks will return next year with only three seniors gone from the 2019 squad: Brewster, Gaddis and Willingham.