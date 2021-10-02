FEAR THE BLEAK: KSU hands JSU third loss of season, second in a row

KENNESAW, Ga. — Jacksonville State’s football season has taken a wrong turn, and the Gamecocks have wandered a long way from Tallahassee.
Kennesaw State’s option attack stayed on the field, and the 20th-ranked Owls sent No. 17 JSU to its second consecutive loss 31-6 on Saturday in Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
JSU (2-3) lost to Tennessee-Martin 34-31 on Sept. 25, and two defensive touchdowns saved the Gamecocks against North Alabama on Sept. 18. Otherwise, JSU would be staring down three consecutive losses after shocking Florida State 20-17 on Sept. 11.
The Gamecocks would be winless without Zerrick Cooper’s 59-yard touchdown pass to Damond Philyaw-Johnson on the final play in Tallahassee and those defensive touchdowns against UNA.
After the loss to KSU (3-1), JSU goes into next week staring at a tumble out of the FCS polls. Without a dramatic turnaround, JSU faces missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
All five of JSU's AQ7 conference games lie ahead.
"You're going to have to win conference games and maybe lose one to get in," JSU coach John Grass said. "It's not a deal where you can lose multiple conference games and get it, so these (first) five really didn't matter a whole lot."
Here are three things we learned:
1. More stalled drives
As it was against Tennessee-Martin in JSU’s previous game, the Gamecocks left points on the field.
JSU has second and five at KSU’s 9-yard line on the Gamecocks’ first drive, but well-covered Cooper passes on second and third down fell incomplete. KSU’s Desmond Scott blocked Alen Karajic’s 25-yard field-goal try, and Welton Spottsville returned it to midfield to set up Xavier Shepherd’s 16-yard option keeper for a 14-0 Owls lead at 0:40 of the first quarter.
JSU overcame penalties that forced first down and 30 on the Gamecocks’ second drive, converting fourth down on a Josh Samuel run to the KSU 28. Four downs later, KSU’s Evan Thompson stuffed Samuel on fourth and two from the 20.
Samuel’s 42-yard run gave JSU first down at KSU’s 16 set up Cooper’s 16-yard touchdown pass to P.J. Wells at 6:53 of the third quarter, but KSU pressured Cooper into an incomplete conversion pass, leaving the Gamecocks down 24-6.
JSU reached the KSU 13 in the fourth quarter, only after Cole Loden dropped an interception at the goal line, and turned the ball over when Cooper’s low fourth-down pass to Philyaw-Johnson fell incomplete in the end zone at 7:46.
"We've just got to be mentally locked in," said Samuel, who rushed for a team-high 75 yards on the day. "We always come out with a good game plan. We've just got to come out with the execution.
"We preach alignment and execution, and when we get into the red zone, we've got to put up points regardless."
Also of note, Cooper threw his first two interceptions of the season, resulting in Robertson’s missed 46-yard field goal just before halftime and Shepherd’s 2-yard keeper for a 24-0 lead at 9:49 in the third quarter.
Cooper capped the day by recovering his own fumble at the JSU 16 with 2:10 to play. A 23-yard loss on that play plus an earlier holding penalty left JSU with third down and 43 with 2:10 to play.
Samuel recovered his own fumble on the next play, leaving fourth and 42. Is that a metaphor for the season's direction?
The only good news is that Cooper's apparent injury after the fumble doesn't appear serious. Grass called it a hip pointer, not a reaggravation of the sprained right medial collateral ligament he suffered in practice ahead of the UNA game.
"He dove on that ball, and we'll just have to evaluate and see how he is," Grass said of his senior quarterback, who owns JSU career records for touchdown passes and passing yards. "He should be fine."
Cooper completed 19 of 32 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown, to go with the to interceptions.
2. More defensive frustrations
A defensive players meeting after the Tennessee-Martin game didn’t result in better outcomes against KSU.
The Owls’ triple-option offense stayed on schedule, moving the downs marker to favorable down and distance. They mounted first-half scoring drives of nine, 11 and 13 plays, covering 75, 50 and 53 yards for Adeolu Adeleke’s 22-yard touchdown run, Shepherd’s keeper for a score and Nathan Robertson’s 45-yard field goal.
"We're just not getting off the field, defensively," Grass said. We didn't stop them. The first punt of the game came with 3:45 left.
"It's hard to get ready for that stuff in a week, and I don't think we handled it very well. We knew we were going to have to adjust the pad level in the game, and I don't think we did that the whole game, really."
Even good moments turned bad for JSU's defense. Anthony Nesby stuffed Shepherd for a loss on second down and 11 ahead of Robertson’s field goal, but Nesby drew a conduct call after the play to give the Owls first down.
KSU answered Cooper’s touchdown pass with a 15-play, 75-yard drive leading to Shepherd’s third touchdown of the game, a 1-yard keeper to make it 31-6 at 13:00 of the fourth quarter, JSU’s defense spent an eternity of 8:53 on the field on that drive.
"Everybody is pretty frustrated," said Umstead Sanders, who had a team-high 12 tackles. "This game meant a lot to a lot of people. ...
"There's going to be a lot of emotions flying around. We've got to put hem to the side and get back to work."
3. Injury good news
JSU saw some players who have missed action because of injuries return Saturday.
Running back Uriah West, who sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in spring, saw his first action of the fall. Wide receiver Michael Pettway, who missed the Tennessee-Martin game, also played Saturday.
All-American offensive lineman Tylan Grable started Saturday after not starting against UTM, but he had a tough day. He drew a holding penalty and false start on consecutive plays, forcing JSU to overcome first down and 30 on the drive that ended in KSU stopping Samuel on fourth down.
All-American Nicario Harper started Saturday but continued to play out of position, playing as a nickel. He saw limited action at the same position against UTM, allowing him to cover less ground that he would have to cover at safety.
"Hopefully, our injuries today aren't too bad," Grass said. "With all of the cutting that they do, it makes it tough with that."