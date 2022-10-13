Familiar coaching helps Brown thrive as JSU’s center

JACKSONVILLE — Treylen Brown comes from two states east of Alabama, but maybe no football player feels more at home at Jacksonville State.
He feels home at his new position of center, because a coach’s son feels at home at just about any position.
He feels at home playing under an exacting assistant coach with a military background, because Brown’s dad has a military background. Brown also spent time at a military prep school.
Though Brown signed with JSU under John Grass’ staff, Brown’s connection with current head coach Rich Rodriguez goes as far back as 2009.
So, it’s no shock that Brown spent JSU’s open date in Jacksonville, rather than drive 268 miles back to Spartanburg, S.C. An aspiring future college coach can feel at home just about anywhere.
“I just relaxed and got my hydration right,” Brown said.
Brown is set to make his sixth consecutive start at center Saturday, when JSU (5-1) plays North Alabama (1-4) in Madison’s Toyota Stadium. The redshirt sophomore took over at center when Zack Cangelosi went down with a knee injury in the season-opener, against Stephen F. Austin.
Cangelosi, a preseason All-ASUN player, returned to action two games ago, at Nicholls, but Brown has continued his move from left guard.
“He’s just a good football player,” Rodriguez said. “He could probably play tackle. He knows what’s going on. He’s a coach’s kid, so they’re going to have a little bit of knowledge about football.
“He’s good at guard. He’s good at center, and Cangi is healthy now, so we can play Cangi, and we can play Trey, but Trey is too good of a football player not to play and be a starter.”
Brown’s dad, Freddie, is the former head coach at Spartanburg High School. He played running back for Wofford College and coached at Wofford. He coached a year for the Carolina Panthers before going to the high school ranks, at Spartanburg High School.
That’s where Brown first encountered Rodriguez, then Michigan’s head coach, who recruited Spartanburg quarterback Cornelius Young.
“It’s such a small world,” Brown said. “He became my coach, and I first heard of him when I was 9 years old.”
Brown laughs when asked about how being a coach’s son shaped him.Make that the son of a coach who served in the Army National Guard.
“He treated me like one of the guys,” Brown said. “He’s very disciplined. He made me work hard for everything.
“I was a ball boy. I remember one time I didn’t bring out a kicking ball, and he got so mad. He was so angry at me. I was, like, 11.”
Brown started his high school career at powerhouse Byrnes High School, in Spartanburg, but started there in a less-than-vintage season. Byrnes went 3-7.
“I hate losing. I can’t stand losing,” Brown said. “My dad was actually helping out with Mallard Creek, in Charlotte, and that’s when he said, ‘Hey, I’m pretty sure we can get you up here.”
Brown finished his high school career at Mallard Creek. Recruiting didn’t net results he wanted, so he “took a bet on myself” and spent a season at Fork Union Military Academy.
He did 5 a.m. wakeup calls, frequent marches and physical training from August to December, helping Fork Union to a 9-0 finish.
“I recommend Fork Union to anybody, because that changed me as a man,” Brown said.
Recruiting picked up with 12 offers, and Brown committed to JSU and enrolled early at JSU. He appeared in eight of nine games in the spring of 2021 then eight more in the fall of 2021, becoming a starter. He made four starts.
JSU finished 5-6. Grass and most of his staff departed by “mutual agreement,” and Brown was on course to play for a coach he first met at age 9.
Rodriguez hired veteran Rick Trickett to coach JSU’s offensive line, and it was like everything made sense for Brown. It was like his dad prepared him to play for Trickett, a former U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam before he embarked on a coaching career that spanned stops at Southern Miss, New Mexico, Memphis, Mississippi State, Auburn, LSU, West Virginia, Florida State and his alma mater, Glenville State.
Brown describes Trickett as “hard-nosed, old school.” Trickett wants “perfection,” Brown said. Players not dressed and ready on time face “triple-digit up-downs,” and Brown has had the pleasure.
Trickett and Brown have a lot in common.
“First of all, he wants to win,” Brown said. “As much as I hate losing, I promise you he hates losing more. I think he says that every day.
“He told me that a couple of weeks ago. He’s like, ‘Man, I’m going to find a way to win,’ and I a-hundred-percent believe him.”
It all goes into a player who, as a center, can command every position on the offensive line because he sees the whole game. He’s not a quarterback or receiver but watches film of coverages to understand how one thing leads to other things coming more directly in his face.
It’s no surprise that Brown wants to coach some day.
“I prefer college, because my mindset right now is, I want to coach guys like me, and guys on this team,” he said. “I like the recruiting aspect of it.”