At home

Familiar coaching helps Brown thrive as JSU’s center

JSU vs. Kennesaw State BW 010.JPG

Jacksonville State offensive lineman Treylen Brown, right, blocks for quarterback Zion Webb during the JSU vs. Kennesaw State game. Photo by Bill Wilson

JACKSONVILLE — Treylen Brown comes from two states east of Alabama, but maybe no football player feels more at home at Jacksonville State.

He feels home at his new position of center, because a coach’s son feels at home at just about any position.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.