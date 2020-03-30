Eligibility relief: NCAA Division I Council is expected to vote on the issue today

Jacksonville State spring-sports athletes could find out today whether they'll be granted an extra year of eligibility to make up for losing their season.
The NCAA Division I Council is scheduled to vote on eligibility relief for athletes whose season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA announced March 12 that all spring sports championship events were canceled, and on March 13, the NCAA Division I Council announced that some type of eligibility relief would be appropriate.
On March 16, the Ohio Valley Conference announced that the spring sports seasons were canceled.
The NCAA DIvision I Council could decide to give everyone an extra year of eligibility, just the senior or nobody. Also, the Council could postpone the vote until it's more fully known the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the landscape of college athletic finances.
This weekend, the Student Athlete Advisory Council released a statement urging the NCAA Division I Council to support eligibility relief. The SAAC is made up of student-athlete leaders from Power Five conferences.
The SAAC is asking for three primary concessions:
—Food and housing for Division I athletes who are "currently struggling to pay for food and housing due to the effects of COVID-19.
—An extra year of eligibility for all athletes who didn't get to play a full championship season. That includes not only spring sports but winter sports that didn't get to play a championship event, such as men's and women's basketball.
—Scholarships should be renewed for all returning seniors, and their scholarships should not be counted toward NCAA financial aid limits.