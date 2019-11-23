Postgame analysis of Jacksonville State's loss to Eastern Kentucky:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Trio of losses
For the first time since joining the Ohio Valley Conference in 2003, Jacksonville State has lost three straight conference games.
Before Saturday’s 29-23 loss to Eastern Kentucky made it three straight, the Gamecocks had lost back-to-back OVC football games only once since joining the conference.
Coop’s place
Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper broke his single-season school record for completions in a season.
He set the mark at 251 last season, but surpassed that with a 21-of-35 performance in Saturday's loss. Additionally, Cooper moved up the school’s career passing yardage list versus the Colonels as his 311 yards helped him pass Montressa Kirby for third place.
Trouble on the run
Jacksonville State’s defense finished the season having allowed 200 or more rushing yards to three of its opponents: Austin Peay, 246; Tennessee State, 230; and Eastern Kentucky, 203.
The Gamecocks, in 12 games during the 2019 season, allowed opponents to rush for 1,862 yards, which is the most allowed by a JSU defense since allowing 2,965 during the 2013 season.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — D: For the first time since 2010, Jacksonville State’s offense failed to rush for 100 or more yards against an Eastern Kentucky defense. It’s only the third time (2008, 2010 and 2019) in the 17-game series which the Gamecocks did not reach the century mark on the ground when playing EKU.
Rushing defense — D: For the third time this season, the Jacksonville State defense allowed an opponent to rush for over 200 yards and its 1,862 rushing yards allowed this season were the most since the 2013 season. EKU’s Daryl McClenskey topped the rushing statistics with 110 yards on 24 carries.
Passing offense — B+: Cooper's 21-of-35 passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns is a normal day for him. Jamari Hester, playing his final collegiate game, hauled in nine receptions on 12 targets for a career-high 186 yards. KJ Stephenson (seven) and Josh Pearson (two) were the only other Gamecock receivers with more than one reception.
Passing defense — C: Eastern Kentucky completed 19 of 36 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown between two players. It’s the second-fewest passing yards Jacksonville State allowed this season — 147 against Chattanooga on Sept. 7.
Special teams — F: On a fourth-and-five from the JSU 12-yard line, Montrez Lang jumped offsides to give EKU a first down. A fumbled hold following the Gamecocks’ first-quarter touchdown resulted in a missed extra point attempt, too. EKU recovered a short kickoff late in the second quarter after miscommunication among the JSU kick return team allowed the ball to hit the ground and bounce back toward the Colonels.
Coaching — B: There were no true play-calling headscratchers Saturday afternoon, but the outcome means that 2019 is the first year the Gamecocks finished without a winning season (6-6) after 16 straight years on the plus side of the ledger.
Overall — D: For the first time since 2012 — the last time Eastern Kentucky beat Jacksonville State — the Gamecocks concluded their season with the last regular-season game. The JSU coaching staff will get to work on the 2020 season immediately.